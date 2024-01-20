A prodigal son returns — all 6'7" and 360 pounds of him. Kadyn Proctor, the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2023 transfer portal and Rivals' highest-ranked recruit from the state of Iowa ever (#8 overall in the class of 2023), has announced that he will transfer from Alabama to Iowa. Proctor's announcement effectively brings his college arc full circle after he decommitted from Iowa on the eve of Early Signing Day in December 2022.

Proctor, a 5-star recruit with the highest-possible Rivals rating of 6.1, was the source of considerable recruiting drama as a high schooler. The top-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the nation and the top-ranked prospect in the state of Iowa, Proctor effectively had his choice of college destinations, holding offers from the likes of Bama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC, and dozens more nationwide. Given his obvious talent and proximity to Iowa City, Proctor was a high-priority target for Iowa in the 2023 recruiting class. He made 12 visits to Iowa City starting in 2019, and Iowa's persistence paid off: Proctor verbally committed to Iowa on June 30, 2022, just a week after making his official visit. Proctor remained verbally committed to Iowa throughout the summer and fall of 2022, through the blue bloods — in particular, Alabama — continued to pursue Proctor. Iowa fans had reason to be wary of the Tide, who had successfully flipped Ross Pierschbacher, another high-profile Iowa prep tackle prospect, nine years earlier. The day before Early Signing Day, rumor became reality as Proctor indeed decommitted from Iowa and verballed to Alabama. One day later, on December 20, 2022, Proctor signed his letter of intent with the Tide.

In 2023, Proctor did what a prospect of his pedigree was expected to do: provide an immediate impact. Proctor earned the starting left tackle job at Alabama during fall camp and started all 14 games for the Tide this season. For his efforts, Proctor was named to the 2023 All-SEC Freshman team. Of course, life in the SEC as a freshman comes with definite lows along with the highs -- per Pro Football Focus, Proctor allowed 36 pressures, including 12 sacks, over the course of the season -- but he also produced some of his best performances against some of Alabama's stiffest competition. Proctor's highest-graded games of the season: LSU, Tennessee, and Georgia, where he was the highest-graded OL in the nation by PFF during conference championship weekend. Proctor went up against some of the SEC's best pass rushers in those games, including Tennessee's James Pearce, Jr. and Tyler Baron and Georgia's Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams and more than held his own overall. Proctor also ended his Alabama career absolutely mauling his man on Alabama's ultimately unsuccessful final play in the Rose Bowl.

INSTANT IMPACT