While the Iowa basketball team is currently full as far as scholarship players for next year, they still have room to add talented walk-ons and they did just that on Wednesday.

Aidan Vanderloo, a talented 6-foot-2 combo guard from Sioux City East High School, announced that he will be walking on at Iowa next fall. Vanderloo had opportunities at the D2 and NAIA level and he was receiving strong interest from several Summit League programs before deciding he would walk on at Iowa.

"It felt like family there," said Vanderloo. "The coaching staff is very personable and the players are as well. It just felt like the right fit."

This past season, Vanderloo led his team to the state tournament and averaged 22.4 points per game. He also shot 51.6% from three point range.