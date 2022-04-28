Iowa adds talented guard

While many Iowa fans were hoping for Coach Lisa Bluder to dip into the transfer portal this offseason, it seemed for a while that the Hawkeyes were content with the roster they had. However, that changed today as Central Michigan transfer G Molly Davis announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter.

The 5’7 guard will have two years of eligibility remaining and proved to be one of the better mid-major guards in the country over her three seasons with the Chippewas. As a freshman in 2019-20, Davis was named to the All-MAC Second Team, as well as the All-MAC Freshman Team averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 assists per game. She scored in double figures in 20 of 30 games and shot 39.5% from 3pt range, including a 28-point performance against Buffalo on 6/9 shooting from behind the arc.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Davis was named to the All-MAC First Team averaging 37.9 minutes, 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. She scored in double figures in all 27 games and shot 38.0% from behind the arc. Her best performance of the year came in the MAC Tournament Semifinal when she scored 33 points against Ohio. She also put up 23 points against Bowling Green in the MAC Tournament Title and was named to the MAC All-Tournament Team. Her efforts helped the Chippewas make the NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately fell to Iowa in the first round by a score of 87-72. Davis scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and picked up a career-high five steals in the game against the Hawkeyes.

As a junior this past season, Davis was named to the All-MAC Second Team averaging 35.9 minutes, 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. She scored in double figures in 25 of 29 games played. Her best game of the season came against Northern Illinois when she scored 32 points, dished 10 assists and shot 5/13 from behind the arc. The Chippewas fell off and went 4-25, including a 2-18 mark in MAC conference play.

The Hawkeyes return Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Kylie Feuerbach and Sydney Affolter at the guard position, but do not have a true primary ballhandler to take the reigns and run the offense when Caitlin goes to the bench. Molly Davis can fill that role, as well as adding her scoring ability and 3pt shooting to an already stacked offense.



