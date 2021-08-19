Iowa adds talented 2022 in-state baseball prospect

Rick Heller and his coaching staff continue to do well on the recruiting front, grabbing some of the most talented players in the area. The most recent addition is Dubuque Hempstead infielder Kellen Strohmeyer. He announced his commitment the Iowa program late yesterday evening via Twitter.

According to his Twitter page, Strohmeyer had offers from Louisville, Notre Dame and North Carolina. He committed to North Carolina in November of 2019, but decommitted from the program on July 17th just a couple weeks before the state tournament.

“I’ve always been an Iowa fan growing up so campus felt like home to me, so it means a lot to be able to help the program out and hopefully achieve all of our goals such as Big Ten champions and the biggest goal of all which would be to make it to Omaha.”

Perfect Game rates Strohmeyer as the #1 SS and #6 overall prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022. He is also rated as the #144 SS prospect in the entire country.

This past season for Hempstead, Kellen batted .427 and posted an outstanding .500 OBP, while leading the Mustangs to an appearance in the state tournament. In the leadoff position in the lineup, he racked up 61 hits, including 15 doubles, three triples and three home runs. He also struck out just 19 times for a strikeout rate of 11.4%, while reaching base via the walk 22 times. On the base paths, Strohmeyer stole 22 bases on 22 attempts.

The Hawkeyes are getting a good fielder and a guy that can get on base at a high percentage.