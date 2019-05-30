HawkeyeReport.com

An evening start time for the opening game of the University of Iowa football season has been announced by the Big Ten Conference and BTN, ESPN, and FOX television networks. Iowa will host Miami, Ohio, at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Aug. 31, with the game airing nationally on FS1. Start times for seven Iowa contests were announced Thursday, including three of seven home games.

Following the opening game, the Hawkeyes host Rutgers at 11 a.m. (CT) the following weekend to open Big Ten Conference action, with that contest also airing on FS1. Iowa’s final non-conference contest against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 28 will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU, with that start time to be determined. The Hawkeyes have an open date on Sept. 21. Iowa hosts Purdue in its annual Homecoming game at 11 a.m. (CT) on Oct. 19.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State on Sept. 14, will have a 3 p.m. (CT) start time and will also be televised on FS1.

The Kinnick Edge Kickoff game, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport, opens the season Aug. 31, featuring the opening of the new north end zone. Iowa will unveil a new videoboard and amenities that include additional restrooms, wider concourses, and new concessions in the completely new north end zone.

FryFest is also part of opening weekend. Slated for Friday, Aug. 30, FryFest is held at the Iowa River Landing and celebrates everything Hawkeye. The National Iowa Varsity Club will celebrate the 2019 Hall of Fame class throughout the weekend, and Aug. 31 is also the annual Extra Yard for Teachers Day as Iowa salutes teachers from around the state.

Iowa’s Big Ten opener against Rutgers (Sept. 7) is the Fight for Iowa game, presented by UICCU. Halftime will feature a return visit by country artist Pat Green to celebrate the Hawkeye Wave. Green and the Hawkeye Marching Band will present a show recognizing those in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Fans are encouraged to wear Fight for Iowa gear.

The Middle Tennessee State game is the Harvest Kickoff Gold Game, presented by REG bringing awareness to farm safety. Halftime will feature a youth spirit performance with the Hawkeye Marching Band and spirit squads. Fans are encouraged to wear gold.

The Homecoming contest versus Purdue is presented by Wellmark. Fans are encouraged to wear throwback gear and celebrate the history of Hawkeye football and welcome alumni back to campus.

The Hawkeyes will be the Homecoming opponent at Michigan (Oct. 5) and at Northwestern (Oct. 26), with both games starting at 11 a.m. (CT). The Heroes Game at Nebraska (Nov. 29) to close the regular season will kick off at 1:30 p.m. (CT) on BTN.

Kickoff times for remaining games will be announced no later than 12 days prior to the game, per the media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

Questions concerning the purchase of 2019 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student seasons tickets by current UI students, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT). The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS. Fans can sign up for tickets here: bit.ly/2QBwdxB

Iowa’s 2019 football schedule (all listed times are CT):

Aug. 31 Miami, Ohio, 6:30 p.m., FS1 Kinnick Edge Kickoff Game, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport

Sept. 7 Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1 Fight for Iowa Game, presented by UICCU

Sept. 14 at Iowa State, 3 p.m., FS1 (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 28 Middle Tennessee State, TBA (Family Weekend) Harvest Kickoff Gold Game, presented by REG

Oct. 5 at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Oct. 12 Penn State, TBA ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau

Oct. 19 Purdue 11 a.m. Homecoming Game, Presented by Wellmark

Oct. 26 at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Nov. 9 at Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 16 Minnesota, TBA Military Appreciation Game, presented by Athletico

Nov. 23 Illinois, TBA Senior Day

Nov. 29 at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m., BTN Hy-Vee Heroes Game



