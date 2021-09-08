Iowa announces men's basketball schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes will play 18 regular season home games and an exhibition game on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Eight of Iowa’s 11 nonconference contests will be played in Iowa City, including six straight to start the season. Iowa will tipoff the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, versus Longwood. The Hawkeyes will play nonconference road games at Virginia (Nov. 29) and Iowa State (Dec. 9) and a neutral site contest versus Utah State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Dec. 18).

Iowa will open Big Ten Conference play on the road at Purdue on Friday, Dec. 3, followed by a home game versus border-rival Illinois on Monday, Dec. 6.

Iowa will play seven Big Ten teams twice and six teams once. The Hawkeyes will compete against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue twice. Iowa will host Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern, and travel to Ohio State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes will play back-to-back true road games four times, including the final two contests of the regular season, and will have a three-game homestand, Feb. 13-22. Head Coach Fran McCaffery, entering his 12th season as Iowa’s head coach, returns 10 players and welcomes five newcomers in 2021-22. Jordan Bohannon, who is the program’s all-time leader in games played, 3-pointers made, assists and free throw percentage, returns for his sixth season on the Hawkeye perimeter. Redshirt senior starter Connor McCaffery has ranked among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio the last two seasons, while forward Keegan Murray was one of five players recognized on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2021.





Fri., Nov. 5 Slippery Rock (exhibition) IOWA CITY



Tues., Nov. 9 Longwood IOWA CITY



Fri., Nov. 12 Kansas City IOWA CITY



Tues., Nov. 16 N.C. Central IOWA CITY



Thurs., Nov. 18 Alabama State IOWA CITY



Mon., Nov. 22 Western Michigan IOWA CITY



Fri., Nov. 26 Portland State IOWA CITY



Mon., Nov. 29 at Virginia % Charlottesville Va.



Fri., Dec. 3 at Purdue * West Lafayette, Ind.



Mon., Dec. 6 Illinois * IOWA CITY



Thurs., Dec. 9 at Iowa State + Ames, Iowa



Sat., Dec. 18 vs. Utah State ^ Sioux Falls, S.D.



Tues., Dec. 21 SE Louisiana IOWA CITY



Wed., Dec. 29 Western Illinois IOWA CITY



Mon, Jan. 3 Maryland * IOWA CITY



Thurs., Jan. 6 at Wisconsin * Madison, Wis.



Thurs., Jan. 13 Indiana * IOWA CITY

Sun., Jan. 16 at Minnesota * Minneapolis, Minn.

Wed., Jan. 19 at Rutgers * Piscataway, N.J.



Sat., Jan. 22 Penn State * IOWA CITY



Thurs., Jan. 27 Purdue * IOWA CITY



Mon., Jan. 31 at Penn State * University Park, Pa.



Thurs., Feb. 3 at Ohio State * Columbus, Ohio



Sun., Feb. 6 Minnesota * IOWA CITY



Thurs., Feb. 10 at Maryland * College Park, Md.



Sun., Feb. 13 Nebraska * IOWA CITY



Thurs., Feb. 17 Michigan * IOWA CITY



Tues., Feb. 22 Michigan State * IOWA CITY



Fri., Feb. 25 at Nebraska * Lincoln, Neb.



Mon., Feb. 28 Northwestern * IOWA CITY



Thurs., March 3 at Michigan * Ann Arbor, Mich.



Sun., March 6 at Illinois * Champaign, Ill.



Wed.-Sun., March 9-13 at Big Ten Tournament Indianapolis

Note: All times listed are central time

% -- Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge

+ -- Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

^ -- played at Sioux Falls, South Dakota

* -- Big Ten Conference game