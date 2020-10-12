HawkeyeReport - Iowa announces opener start time, Friday games

The last piece of the puzzle before the start of the 2020 Iowa football season was the announcement of kickoff times.

That piece began to fall into place on Monday morning when the Big Ten Conference announced the start times for several games.

Iowa’s opening game of the season on October 24th at Purdue will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

It was also announced that the Hawkeyes will play two games on Friday’s this season and both shouldn’t have come as a surprise. The original Iowa schedule this season included a Friday game at Minnesota in late September. Now that game will be played on Friday, November 13th. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 starting at 6 p.m.

Iowa and Nebraska were originally scheduled for a two year break from playing the day after Thanksgiving. But, with the change to the start of the season and the schedule, the Hawkeyes and the Huskers will not meet on Black Friday in Iowa City. The start time and TV designation has not been announced.

The Big Ten Conference has not confirmed it, but we are also told that Iowa’s game at Penn State will be a 2:30 p.m. (central time) kickoff and will likely be broadcast on ABC/ESPN. The rest of the kickoff times and TV designations will be announced in the 12 day window.

Oct. 24 at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Oct. 31 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 7 Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 13 at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Nov. 21 at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 27 Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 5 at Illinois, TBA

Dec. 12 Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 19 Champions Week