Iowa at Maryland moved to Friday night

One year ago we didn’t know for certain if there would be a college football season.

This year we know it will be happening on time and likely in front of packed stands.

On Wednesday Iowa’s schedule for the 2021 season took a bit of a turn with the announcement that the Hawkeyes trip to Maryland will take place on a Friday night, October 1st, instead of the previously scheduled date on Saturday, October 2nd. While no TV partner for the game has been announced, it’s certain that the Hawkeyes and the Terps will command the stage on either the Big Ten Network, ESPN, or perhaps Fox Sports 1.

This will be Iowa’s second trip to College Park since Maryland joined the Big Ten. Iowa’s only other visit too place in 2014 when the Hawkeyes lost 38-31. Overall, Iowa holds a 2-1 edge in the series, winning both contests at Kinnick Stadium.

While Iowa opens the season against a conference foe when they host Indiana, this will be the first road conference game of the season for Spencer Petras the Hawkeyes. Iowa will play a non-conference road game on September 11th then they travel to Iowa State.

It is expected that on Thursday of this week the start times and TV partners for the first three weeks of the college football season will be announced. The Big Ten may also announce start times, but not TV partners for the homecoming games for each school. Iowa’s homecoming game this year is on October 16th when they host Purdue. The Hawkeyes trip to Madison on October 30th is also homecoming for the Wisconsin football team.