IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the rescheduling of the Iowa-Ohio State men’s basketball game to Saturday, Feb. 19. The contest will tipoff at 1:30 p.m. (CT) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and will be televised nationally on FOX.

As a result of this adjustment, the Indiana-Ohio State contest originally scheduled for Feb. 19 has been pushed back to Monday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the change.