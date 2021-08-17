Iowa baseball adds 2022 commit

The Iowa Baseball team continued work on the 2022 recruiting class with the addition of lefty pitcher Drew Proskovec out of Cedar Rapids Xavier. Proskovec announced his commitment via Twitter and becomes the seventh commit for 2022.
Perfect Game does not rank Proskovec in their rankings for Iowa, so we turn to Prep Baseball Report to learn a little bit about the Xavier Saint. PBR calls Proskovec’s arm action a “clean and compact arm path with quickness out front”. His fastball tops out at 86 mph, but he can keep it consistently around 85-86 with above average control of the zone according to the report. He also throws an above average curveball (74-75 mph) with a 2/8 shape and a changeup (78-80 mph). For those that do not know, 2/8 shape means that the curveball starts out of his hand at 2 o’clock and ends in the 8 o’clock position when it reaches the plate.
Check out his delivery here…
For CR Xavier this season Proskovec pitched in 12 games, starting eight, while totaling a 3-6 record. He struggled a bit allowing 49 hits and 23 walks in 39.2 innings pitched, posting a 4.76 ERA. Drew will look to bounce back in his senior season for the Saints and the report by PBR leads me to believe he has the tools to do that.
The addition of the incoming high school senior gives Iowa four pitching commits for the class of 2022.