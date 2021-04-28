 HawkeyeReport - Iowa baseball adds commits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 08:11:53 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Iowa baseball adds commits

Iowa baseball added a pair of commits, including 2024 prospect Joey Oakie from Ankeny Centennial.
Iowa baseball added a pair of commits, including 2024 prospect Joey Oakie from Ankeny Centennial.
Kyle Huesmann
Staff Reporter

Coach Heller is off to an early start on the 2024 recruiting class, as he gained a commit from Ankeny Centennial freshman Joey Oakie. Oakie is primarily a pitcher, but can bat as well, which is not uncommon for players this early in their baseball careers.

While Oakie is just starting his high school baseball career, the rankings and scouting report by Perfect Game are very promising. PG rates him as the #1 right-handed pitching prospect in Iowa and the #49 right-handed pitching prospect in the country. On the mound, Oakie has a four-pitch arsenal, including a fastball, curveball, changeup and a cutter. PG breaks down the first two pitches, starting with the fastball saying he, “flashes late arm side action”. The fastball velocity sits at 87 and that is bringing the heat for a freshman. They call the curveball a sharp late breaker, with an 11/5 shape, rather than the common 12/6 shape. The report says the changeup has some fading action to it and doesn’t mention anything specific about the cutter.

With a Perfect Game grade of 9/10, that means they believe he has the potential of a Top 10 round pick in the MLB Draft or the highest-level college prospect. As I mentioned above, Oakie is just a freshman, so there is a lot of time for him to grow and change as a player, but as it stands now this is a massive commit for Coach Heller.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhISDwn5CkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9oZWxsZXJiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jaGVsbGVyYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3ZjanlVd2ZQVHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92Y2p5VXdmUFR6 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvZXkgT2FraWUgKEBKb2V5T2FraWUpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU9ha2llL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3 MjA5MDI0MTI3NTIwNzcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=


To go along with the Oakie commit, Iowa gained a commitment from 1B/3B Blake Guerin out of Shoreview, Minnesota. The junior attends Mounds View High School. Guerin is 6 foot 7 inches, so he seems like more of a first baseman rather than a third baseman.

Perfect Game rates Guerin as the #1 1B prospect and #4 overall prospect in Minnesota in the 2022 class. He also is rated as the #18 1B prospect in the country, so PG definitely sees the potential in him. The scouting report on him says, “Hits from even-based stance…intent is to hit the ball hard pull-side, strength stands out and can really impact the ball when on time.” The big thing that stands out is his 97 mph exit velocity.

Perfect Game grades him at an 8.5/10, which stands for potential draft pick or excellent college prospect. Guerin will arrive at Iowa when Peyton Williams is a junior, however I believe Williams could be drafted next season and be gone.

Both of these commits are very exciting lands for an Iowa baseball program that does not normally get the super high-level commitments. Coach Heller has done an excellent job of recruiting Iowa and the close Midwestern states. If Heller can begin to land commits like Blake Guerin and Joey Oakie consistently Iowa will continue to rise in the Big Ten ranks.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBwcm91ZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSBteSBjb21taXRtZW50IHRv IHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIElvd2EgdG8gY29udGludWUgZ3Jvd2luZyBh cyBhIHN0dWRlbnQgd2hpbGUgYWxzbyBnZXR0aW5nIHRvIHBsYXkgdGhpcyBn YW1lIEkgYWJzb2x1dGVseSBsb3ZlLiBJ4oCZbSBwdW1wZWQgdG8gc2VlIHdo ZXJlIHRoaXMgdGFrZXMgbWUgb24gbXkgam91cm5leSBpbiBsaWZlLiBHbyBI YXdrZXllcyHwn5Ck8J+Sm/CflqQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Ji cFNzRklsQnIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYnBTc0ZJbEJyPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJsYWtlIEd1ZXJpbiAoQEd1ZXJpbkJsYWtlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0d1ZXJpbkJsYWtlL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3MjMw NDgxMjU1NTI2NDAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}