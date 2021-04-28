HawkeyeReport - Iowa baseball adds commits

Coach Heller is off to an early start on the 2024 recruiting class, as he gained a commit from Ankeny Centennial freshman Joey Oakie. Oakie is primarily a pitcher, but can bat as well, which is not uncommon for players this early in their baseball careers.

While Oakie is just starting his high school baseball career, the rankings and scouting report by Perfect Game are very promising. PG rates him as the #1 right-handed pitching prospect in Iowa and the #49 right-handed pitching prospect in the country. On the mound, Oakie has a four-pitch arsenal, including a fastball, curveball, changeup and a cutter. PG breaks down the first two pitches, starting with the fastball saying he, “flashes late arm side action”. The fastball velocity sits at 87 and that is bringing the heat for a freshman. They call the curveball a sharp late breaker, with an 11/5 shape, rather than the common 12/6 shape. The report says the changeup has some fading action to it and doesn’t mention anything specific about the cutter.

With a Perfect Game grade of 9/10, that means they believe he has the potential of a Top 10 round pick in the MLB Draft or the highest-level college prospect. As I mentioned above, Oakie is just a freshman, so there is a lot of time for him to grow and change as a player, but as it stands now this is a massive commit for Coach Heller.