Iowa baseball adds hitting coach

Rick Heller and his staff spent the whole summer working to bolster the 2022 roster with transfers, but have turned their attention to the coaching staff with their latest move. North Dakota State associate head coach David Pearson will join the Iowa Baseball program as a hitting coach. He will join the staff in a volunteer assistant coach capacity.

Last year with the Bison, Pearson helped lead the team to a Summit League Tournament Title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Bison went 42-19 in the regular season and notched one win in the NCAA Tournament vs Nevada in the Palo Alto Regional.

He was an associate head coach with NDSU from 2007-2016 and then again for the 2020/2021 seasons. In between, Pearson made a stop at Des Moines Area Community College from 2016-2019 as a head coach, leading DMACC to a 95-72 record, including a ICCAC Title and a Region XI Tournament appearance. The Bears went 1-2 in their postseason appearance, including a win over North Iowa Area Community College.

Pearson also has made stops at North Dakota (2004) and Mayville State (2005 and 2007) as an assistant coach, with the new job at Iowa marking his largest job yet.

David Pearson joins Rick Heller (head coach), Marty Sutherland (associate head coach), Robin Lund (pitching coach), Tom Gorzelanny (Director of Player Development) and Nic Ungs (Director of Baseball Ops) on the Iowa Baseball coaching staff.