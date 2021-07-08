Iowa baseball commit Addison Ostrenga has football interest

Wisconsin native Addison Ostrenga is already headed to the University of Iowa as a baseball commit, but now is picking up quite a bit of football interest as well. This past month, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ostrenga attended two of Iowa's camps and impressed the Hawkeye coaching staff with his skill set at the tight end position.

"I went to the June 6 camp then came back June 18," said Ostrenga. "I got a tour of the football facilities, which were very nice, and I thought I did really well at both camps and the coaches said they really liked what they saw."

Ostrenga also attended camps at Wisconsin and Minnesota in June and is receiving football interest from Wyoming, North Dakota State, North Dakota, and South Dakota as well. But it is Iowa, led by assistant coach George Barnett and recruiting director Tyler Barnes, definitely showing the most interest right now.

"Since camp, I have been keeping in touch with them and they have talked to my coach," Ostrenga said.

Last summer, Ostrenga verbally committed to Coach Rick Heller and the Iowa baseball program as an outfielder, but has been thinking about pursuing two sports in college if given the opportunity.

"I would be interested in doing both," said Ostrenga. "I'm just going to see what opportunities may come and make a decision after that."

As a junior, Ostrenga played a six game season for Sun Prairie High School and finished with 19 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns on offense to go along with 29 tackles and three TFL on defense.

See highlights from Ostrenga's junior year in the video below.