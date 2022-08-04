Deep dive into the Iowa baseball newcomers
As the calendar flips to August, the Iowa Baseball team is about a month away from getting back on the field for fall workouts. With that means a new crop of Hawkeyes joining the squad. This year Coach Rick Heller and his staff brought in a talented nine player freshman class, including five of the top seven prospects in the state of Iowa. The group is led by Minnesota native 1B Blake Guerin and Iowa City High LHP Cade Obermueller, but that class has talent throughout.
Alongside the freshman class is a group of seven transfers, including a pair of DI transfers in Brennen Dorighi (Wofford) and Zach Voelker (Long Beach State). The Hawkeyes also bring in JUCO All-American OF Chase Moseley from Kirkwood CC.
I recently was able to speak with Assistant Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Marty Sutherland to discuss the new group of Hawkeyes, as well as talk about where they may fit in with the team.
“Any freshman class you bring in, you don’t bring in guys not to play,” said Sutherland. “It’s how quickly they can adapt to everything that’s going on around them. The whole college experience. How well can they handle all of the stuff?”
“We don’t just roll the balls out. There’s a lot of expectations and a lot of things they are accountable for...All the guys are plenty talented every year. The guys who make an impact are the guys who handle all of that stuff the best.”
Incoming Recruiting Class
LHP Cade Obermueller – Iowa City, IA (Iowa City High) – 5’11 150 lbs
Obermueller joins the Hawkeyes as arguably the most highly touted prospect in the class after jumping onto draft boards late in the process. A dominate senior season at Iowa City High put Cade on the draft radar, but ultimately teams were not able to meet his money demands and he will play for the Hawkeyes for at least two seasons.
“We’re really excited that he’s showing up on campus because that was not an automatic deal through the draft process,” said Sutherland. “He’s still developing physically…Cade’s still 150-155 pounds and as good as the stuff is, you have this piece of you in the back of your mind that says, ‘well where is this going to go as he continues to get stronger?’”
When Cade committed last August, Perfect Game rated him as the #14 prospect in Iowa and the #231 OF prospect in the country. This past season for the Little Hawks, Obermueller was 7-1 with a 1.11 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP. He racked up 103 strikeouts to 27 walks in 50.1 innings of work and surrendered just 18 hits on the season. Opponents batted just .103 against him.
Now, Perfect Game rates Obermueller as the #2 overall and #1 LHP prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022. He lands as a top 30 left-handed pitcher in the country at #29 and is rated as the #201 overall player.
“It’s electric stuff. The slider is a plus plus pitch. He throws from little bit lower 3/4 slot, kind of cross fire. Maybe a little bit like Trenton Wallace was.”
Obermueller’s fastball sits in the low 90’s and has been up to 93 mph. The slider is his main off-speed pitch, while he is also working on a change-up. Every year at City High, Cade improved his strike throwing going from a 1.35 strikeout to walk ratio in 2020 to a 3.81 strikeout to walk ratio this past season.
“That’s one thing that’s gotten better with him every year in high school. He’s thrown more and more strikes.”
“I think he is just scratching the surface,” said Sutherland. “It’s all present for him to make an impact (early at Iowa).”
Cade’s father Wes Obermueller pitched for Iowa back in the late 90’s and was drafted in the Second Round of the 1999 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.
RHP Aaron Savary – Dubuque, IA (Dubuque Whalert HS) – 6’3 180 lbs
“When we were calling his coach about him through the recruiting process, they’re using ‘this is one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached’ with him.”
Perfect Game rates Savary as the #5 overall and #2 RHP prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022, while he lands as the #271 RHP prospect in the country. As a junior, Savary was a first team all-state selection by the coaches and media, as well as a unanimous first team all-conference selection after a 9-1 season and a 1.27 ERA.
He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa for his efforts in 2021 and backed it up with an impressive senior season at Whalert. He went 7-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, including 84 strikeouts to just 21 walks in 48.2 innings. He allowed just eight earned runs on the season, while opponents hit just .128 against him.
“He may be the most college ready out of all the pitchers coming in and obviously Cade is really good,” said Sutherland. “Aaron has a three-pitch mix, strike thrower and has been that way for the last two or three years…It’s going to be 90-92 mph and there is more in the tank. Really good feel for his slider and changeup.”
“He definitely has the ability to come in and push for some innings just because for a guy his age he is really high-level pitch ability, which sometimes takes a little bit to develop when they get to school.”
LHP Drew Proskovec – Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier HS) – 6’2 180 lbs
As a junior at Xavier HS, Proskovec struggled with a 3-6 record and a 4.76 ERA. However, he bounced back and put together a really good senior season for the Saints. Drew was 7-1 with a 1.38 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP, including 60 strikeouts to 14 walks in 45.2 innings. He allowed just nine earned runs and opponents hit just .180 off of him.
“Him and Robin (Lund) talked a lot in the last year about programs and how to go about your business and I know Drew did a great job doing all of those things.”
He was named to the All-Northeast District First Team this year, while Perfect Game rates Proskovec as the #13 overall and #2 LHP prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022. He checks in as the #148 LHP prospect in the entire country.
“Right now, you’re looking at about an 85-87 mph situation, but he could be a guy that really makes a quick jump because of all the strength that he is probably going to gain pretty quickly in his time here.”
RHP Max Tramontana – Cincinnati, OH (Archbishop Moeller High School) – 6’1 180 lbs
Tramontana was originally committed to play for Lafayette in the Patriot League, but a coaching change caused him to de-commit. He announced his decision to attend Iowa earlier this week and will join the program this fall.
He is out of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, which is the same high school that Ken Griffey Jr graduated from. He is rated as the #114 overall and #37 RHP prospect in Ohio for the class of 2022, but had about as dominate a season as you will see from a pitcher.
He was named GCL Conference Pitcher of the Year after he went 8-0 with a 0.86 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP, including 85 strikeouts in 57.0 innings. Opponents hit just .138 against him and he threw two no-hitters. Tramontana was selected to the Ohio Elite 25 All-State Team by Prep Baseball Report.
Can any of the freshman pitchers make a big impact?
The freshman lefties Proskovec and Obermueller will get a chance to push for a role right away, as the pitching staff loses left-handers Ben Buetel and Cam Baumann, while Ben DeTaeye got elbow surgery. That leaves Jared Simpson and transfer Nick Gottilla as the only other lefties on the roster.
“Being with Rick (Heller) for as long as I have, the guys he trusts are the guys that are going to go out there and be able to throw strikes and be able to throw secondary (pitches) in fastball counts…If they do those things, they’re going to have big roles. If they struggle with those, then you’re going to see the normal up and down you see with new guys.”
“As high school kids coming in, they’ve got away with things in their high school seasons…It can’t be 85% fastballs, you’re going to have to throw more breaking balls. Drew (Proskovec) is going to have to throw a changeup for a strike, Aaron (Savary) going to have to be able to throw the slider and changeup for a strike.”
1B Blake Guerin – Shoreview, MN (Mounds View HS) – 6’6 270 lbs
Blake Guerin comes in from Minnesota and sits as the highest rated position player in the class for the Hawkeyes. Perfect Game rates Guerin as the #2 overall and #1 1B prospect in the state of Minnesota for the class of 2022. He also lands as the #471 overall and #12 1B prospect in the entire country.
“With his size, he’s a first baseman, but he’s pretty agile for his size…You’re hopeful that he can come in and be a real big power bat and hopefully fight for some at bats this next spring.”
As a senior at Mounds View HS, Guerin hit a school record nine home runs and collected a school record 37 RBIs in just 24 games. He won East Metro Player of the Year, which is an award that was won by former Tennessee OF and First Round pick Drew Gilbert in 2019. Blake spent the summer playing the Prospect League with the Alton River Dragons.
“It’s a great experience for a freshman to go down there and play against college kids. I thought he handled himself pretty well,” said Sutherland. “He didn’t have a great average, but he didn’t strikeout a lot, which tells me that he wasn’t overwhelmed, that he handled it ok, he just didn’t get his hits.”
Guerin is similar to Peyton Williams, as they can both move quicker than you would expect from a big first baseman. At the plate, both of them focus on hitting the ball hard for line drives and if the ball goes over the fence, it goes over the fence.
UTL Kellen Strohmeyer – Dubuque, IA (Dubuque Hempstead HS) – 6’3 195 lbs
Kellen Strohmeyer was originally committed to go to North Carolina, but changed course and committed to play for Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes in August of 2021. He was a multi-sport athlete at Hempstead, playing both baseball and basketball.
“Has some versatility. He’s played in the infield a lot in his life, but he played some outfield this past summer at Hempstead. Athletic enough to play any of those positions. Left-handed hitter and his speed plays.”
Perfect Game rates Strohmeyer as the #6 overall and #1 SS prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022. He also lands as the #177 SS prospect in the entire country. This past season with Hempstead, Kellen batted .386 with a .463 on-base percentage, including 49 hits, ten doubles, four triples and four home runs. He stole 23 bases and scored 48 runs.
“You hope that once it turns into baseball for 12 months out of the year that he’s going to add a bunch of physicality and that there is going to be some power that comes,” said Sutherland. “I could see him being that kid who develops a little bit like Ben Norman…Hoping Kellen takes a similar path as far as power coming later in his life as he gets stronger.”
INF Gable Mitchell – Iowa City, IA (Iowa City High) – 5’9 172 lbs
Gable Mitchell was born to be a Hawkeye, as his father Brian played baseball for the Hawkeyes in the late 90’s and was a First Team All-Big Ten player. On top of that, his grandfather is former Iowa head wrestling coach and Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable.
“Your quintessential gamer type of player. Really knows the game, is super competitive, flies around and plays with a ton of energy,” said Sutherland. “He’s the guy that you’re like ‘ok that guy’s a captain down the road.’ That’s the type of player he is.”
Perfect Game rates Mitchell as the #7 overall and #2 SS prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022. He sits just behind Strohmeyer as the #179 SS prospect in the country. This past season, Gable put together an impressive season for a Little Hawks team that made it to the state tournament semifinals. He batted .482 with a .613 on-base percentage, including 54 hits, six doubles, four triples and two home runs. Mitchell drew an impressive 36 walks to eight strikeouts, while he scored 55 runs and stole 25 bases.
“Kind of like (Sam) Petersen was (as a freshman). He’s not a small guy that’s going to play small. It’s going to play bigger than his physical stature,” said Sutherland. “Switch-hitter, he can run, he can defend at a pretty high level for a young kid. He is not going to be a guy that can only hit singles and bunt his way on. He’s going to be able to hit for some power.”
“He’s going to come in and push for time, just because I the type of kid and player he is and the type of worker he is.”
C Reese Moore – Van Meter, IA (Van Meter HS) – 6’0 205 lbs
Reese Moore joins Blake Guerin in the category of high-power offensive threats in this freshman class. Moore tied for the state lead in home runs this past season with 14 and led the state in RBIs with 63.
“Impactful offense. That’s what you think of with Reese,” said Sutherland. “Him and Blake are the two guys coming in that can really be physical presence as offensive players. Hopefully in a short period of time.”
Perfect Game rates Moore as the #4 overall and #1 C prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022. Reese checks in as the #73 C prospect in the entire country. As a junior at Forest City in 2021, Moore batted .303 with just five home runs, but drew a ton of walks to get him to a .600 on-base percentage.
He moved to Van Meter for his senior season and showed the skills with his bat, hitting .505 on the year with a .652 on-base percentage, including 48 hits, 16 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. He drew 36 walks to 7 strikeouts and showed some speed on the bases with 19 stolen bases. Moore was a First Team All-Central District selection.
“Catching situation, we know that’s going to be a dogfight with a bunch of guys and I would think Reese will come in push for time.”
“He’s athletic enough to play the outfield. He’s athletic enough to play a corner infield spot,” said Sutherland. “He’s a good runner, a good baseball player, so I know he can go and defend at some other places if he needs to get in there. You really expect for his bat to play for you pretty early in his career at Iowa.”
INF Ben Swails – Tiffin, IA (Clear Creek Amana HS) – 6’2 175 lbs
Originally committed to Iowa Western, Ben Swails decided to decommit after a coaching change last month and found himself signing with the Hawkeyes as a late addition to the class. A four-sport athlete at Clear Creek Amana, Swails was the starting QB for the Clippers football team, as well as a basketball and track athlete.
“Four-sport athlete. Was good at everything that he did and now he has a chance to just be a baseball player. Concentrate on one sport, so it’s really exciting to see where this could go,” said Sutherland. “He’s athletic enough to really play everywhere. He played 3B mostly for Clear Creek Amana, so I could see him playing in there, but I could also see him playing some outfield.”
As a senior at CCA, Swails batted .477 with a .574 on-base percentage, including 53 hits, 11 doubles, nine home runs and an .856 slugging percentage. He was fourth in the state with 57 RBIs and scored 39 runs, while stealing 17 bases. Swails was a First Team All-Southeast District selection.
“You’re talking about a guy, who offensively has a chance to be impactful pretty early in his career just with his skillset.”
Incoming Transfers
OF Chase Moseley – Kirkwood Community College – 5’7 170 lbs
Out of North Scott high school, Moseley was rated as the #37 overall and #9 OF prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2019. He was also rated as the #653 OF prospect in the entire country. Moseley has gone above and beyond those ratings over his time at Kirkwood CC.
“Absolutely feel like he can come in and make an impact,” said Sutherland. “He’s not this physically imposing guy, but there’s power in there. He can still do some of the speed stuff and I think he’s a really quality defender.”
This past year for Kirkwood, Moseley batted .464 with a .572 on-base percentage, including an impressive 91 hits, 13 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs. He drove in 79 runs, while scoring 73 runs on his own and walked 39 times to 37 strikeouts. He was named a First Team JUCO All-American and won ICCAC Player of the Year.
Coach Sutherland said that Chase battled a hamstring injury for much of the season, which forced him to DH a lot and not utilize his speed to steal bases. Moseley spent the summer letting his hamstring heal and is expected to be ready to go early in the fall.
SS Raider Tello – Pasadena City College – 6’0 205 lbs
“Probably a left side infielder, but really think he can come in and be an impactful offensive player,” said Sutherland. “Expect him to be a guy that can replace Izaya, as far as offensive production.”
Out of high school, Raider Tello went to Portland to play for the Pilots, but decided to transfer to Pasadena City College after he saw action in just two games as a true freshman. At PCC, Tello had an outstanding season batting .403 with a .454 on-base percentage, including 77 hits, 19 doubles and eight home runs. He drove in 53 runs and scored 42 more en route to a First Team All-South Coast Conference selection. Tello broke four single season school records.
Coach Sutherland says that Tello will likely fight for time at third base, but is capable of playing other infield positions. As much as Chase Moseley seems like a guy that can come in and contribute immediately for the Hawkeyes, it seems like Raider also has that same chance.
“Going to hit doubles, has some power to hit home runs. Hoping that he can come in and fill in a middle of the order, 2-3 or 5 type of spot in the order. Getting him to make a major impact offensively is the goal.”
RHP Zach Voelker – Long Beach State – 6’2 215 lbs
Zach Voelker transfers to Iowa after one season with Long Beach State, but has spent the summer with the Ty Langenberg and the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the Cape Cod League.
“He’s going to throw a ton of strikes. Right now, it’s probably in that 89-92 mph range, but I think there is a chance for that to kick up.”
He had a hot start last season for the Dirtbags, as he started 4-0 with a below 1.50 ERA, including 17.0 scoreless innings against Pepperdine, UConn and San Diego. From then on, Voelker hit a rough patch and ended the year with a 4-4 record and 6.05 ERA, but got things back on track this summer in the CCL.
Voelker appeared in nine games for the Harbor Hawks, posting a 1.42 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, while striking out just 16 in 25.1 innings of work. He was named a Cape Cod League All-Star.
If Zach comes in and pitches at the level, he has shown he can pitch at, he will likely find himself in a weekend starting role. With two weekend spots up for grabs and a number of arms looking to fill them, it will be a matter of who can consistently throw strikes and get outs.
DH/1B/OF Brennen Dorighi – Wofford – 6’2 225 lbs
Brennen Dorighi originates from Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, which is the same school that Iowa QB Alex Padilla graduated from. Dorighi transfers in from Wofford and has some versatility, as he has seen time at DH, LF and 1B.
“Impactful middle of the order bat. That’s what you are getting out of Brennen,” said Sutherland. “Really high baseball IQ as a hitter. They do a really good job at Wofford, they’re coaching staff does it right, so I know we are getting a kid that understands the game and knows how to play.”
This past season for the Terriers, Dorighi batted .339 with a .399 on-base percentage, including 65 hits, 12 doubles and nine home runs. He scored 39 runs and knocked in 53 RBIs for a Wofford team that narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament. Brennen was a First Team All-SoCon selection.
He missed the first part of the summer with a broken thumb, but is playing in the Northwood League with Traverse City. He is batting .268, but has the same walks to strikeouts to get him up to a .392 on-base percentage. He has 26 hits, six doubles and a home run, while he has driven in 22 runs.
“Corner outfield, first base or DH. He’ll fall into that mix. Middle of the order impactful offensive player. Excited to get a guy with that type of experience to come in and help you in a lot of different ways.”
“A really good match. Iowa was the type of place he was looking for…Really good student. He’s going to get a quality grad degree.”
LHP Nick Gottilla – State College of Florida – 6’1 190 lbs
Iowa native out of Assumption High school, Nick Gottilla originally went to Central Florida, but transferred to State College of Florida for last season.
“I know the numbers were kind of average numbers, but he threw a lot of innings, was a starter. That’s a really good junior college program, so he has a ton of experience coming in.”
Last season for the Manatees, Gottilla posted a 4.99 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. He was 9-4 on the year with 63 strikeouts to 36 walks over 66.2 innings of work.
“It’s going to be a fastball in the upper 80’s, probably can touch low 90’s. Really good breaking ball. For him, it’s going to be, can he command the strike zone well enough? If he does, then he has a chance to be really impactful. I could see him in a variety of roles.”
RHP Jack Whitlock – Hutchinson CC – 6’2 205 lbs
Jack Whitlock transfers over from Hutchinson Community College, which is the same program that Dylan Nedved came from. He also played in the Georgia Bombers travel baseball program, the same one that Keaton Anthony played in.
“Upper 80’s type of righty that is going to move and sink it. It’s not going to be the flashy stuff overall, at least initially. He’s going to be a guy that’s a really good competitor and is going to throw a ton of strikes with three pitches.”
This past season for the Blue Dragons, Whitlock put up an 8-3 record, including a 4.15 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. He was an All-KJCCC Second Team selection and despite striking out just 44 batters in 78.0 innings. In eight starts against Jayhawk West division teams, Whitlock was 5-2 with a 3.33 ERA. Coach Sutherland thinks that says a lot about Jack as a pitcher.
“That JUCO conference is really offensive. A lot of hitter friendly parks throughout that league, so to have that ERA and not walk guys says a lot about his ability to command the strike zone,” said Sutherland. “He didn’t strikeout a lot of guys, but to not do that and still only have a 3.00 ERA says he gets a lot of bad contact. That’s a good thing.”
P Jack Young – Parkland College – 5’10 185 lbs
Another Iowa native out of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Jack Young transfers from Parkland College in Champaign, IL. This past season for the Cobras, Young had a 2-1 record, including a 5.97 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. He filled up the strike zone, as he racked up 31 strikeouts (9.73 K/9) to 12 walks in 28.2 innings.
“A strike thrower that’s got a really good baseball IQ,” said Sutherland. “Hopefully he can make an impact as a reliever. Fastball-slider type guy. 88-91 mph with a slider in the low 80’s.”
“You know you are getting a kid that’s going to work hard, that’s going to be a great teammate. Going to do all the things that are going to help you continue to have a strong culture.”