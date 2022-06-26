Iowa baseball picks up transfer commit

With Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony likely gone to the MLB Draft, Coach Rick Heller and his coaching staff have shopping around the transfer portal to find a power bat that can help fill the void left by the departures. Wofford transfer DH/1B/OF Brennen Dorighi told HawkeyeReport this morning that he has verbally committed to the Iowa program for the 2023 season. He is a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.

We caught up with Dorighi to talk about his decision to come to Iowa City.

“I think the opportunity to play for a school such as Iowa is a once in a lifetime opportunity…I can tell the Hawkeye fan base is nothing, but proud of the school and sports and I can’t wait to be a part of that culture.”

“The chance to have the resources and facilities at Iowa, along with the investment the coaches made in me throughout the recruiting process stands out the most,” said Dorighi when referencing what stood about Iowa compared to other schools that contacted him. “The staff’s character, along with the recent success of Iowa makes the school stand on a pedestal of its own.”

Dorighi is from Cherry Hills Village, Colorado and spent four years in the Wofford program, before entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of this past season. Out of high school, he was rated as the #2 catcher and #18 overall prospect in the state of Colorado for the class of 2018. He played in just 14 games over his first two seasons with the Terriers, but moved into a different role with team, as he played games at 1B, LF and DH.

During the 2021 season, Dorighi hit .297 with eight doubles and three home runs, as well as 26 RBIs. He started 30 games, including 26 at DH and four at 1B. This past season, Brennen started 51 of Wofford’s 56 games, including 41 starts at DH and ten in LF. He batted .339 on the season, while he saw a jump in his slugging percentage from .450 in 2021 to .552 in 2022. He hit for 12 doubles, nine home runs and one triple, while finishing second on the team with 53 RBIs. At one point during the season Dorighi had a 31 game on-base streak and had multiple RBIs in 14 games, which tied for the team lead. At the seasons end, he was named to the All-SoCon First Team by both the coaches and the media.



