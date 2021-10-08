Iowa baseball pitches shutout

Of note, was how Kirkwood decided to line up in the field against Peyton Williams (rSoph). They decided to go into a four-outfielder set, with the SS shifted to the right side of second base and the 2B in short right field. It will be interesting to watch how teams line up to face Williams, as he is a pull hitter.

While the hits kept coming, the Hawkeye bats were also very disciplined, as they racked up 19 walks to 12 strikeouts.

Andy Nelson (Soph) notched three singles, while DJ Heck (rSoph) led the way with four hits, including a double. Tyler Snep (rSoph) and Cade Moss (Soph) each hit their first home runs of the fall, and both were of the three-run variety.

Keaton Anthony (Soph) had two extra base hits, while Will Mulflur (Soph), Brayden Frazier (rSoph), Anthony Mangano (Soph) and Brendan Sher (rJr) each had two hits of their own on the night.

The Hawkeyes put together an impressive performance Friday night vs Kirkwood, as the bats notched 27 total hits and 30 runs to cruise to victory. The Eagles, year in and year out, are one of the better JUCO teams in the country, so that made the performance even more impressive.

Now on to pitching, where I like to spend most of my time. The hits will come, which they did last night, but how the pitching performs during the fall is of highest importance. Last night I was able to get fastball numbers for each pitcher.

Marcus Morgan (Fr) started on the mound for the Hawkeyes, allowing one hit while striking out one. His fastball was in the 91-94 mph range and the scoreless inning was the first of 14 the Iowa pitchers would throw. Morgan has been auditioning for a potential spot in the starting rotation and has made a solid case to be included.

Potential closer Dylan Nedved (rSr) tossed a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts swinging, while throwing the fastball in the low 90s (90-92). That is back-to-back good outings for him, after having an inconsistent start to the fall.

Projected Friday night starter, Adam Mazur (rSoph) struck out two, as he retired the Eagles in order in the third inning. Mazur was able to get back on track after a rough outing vs Iowa Western. His fastball has been in the 93-95 mph range all fall.

Cam Baumann (rSr) was one of two Hawkeye pitchers to run into some real trouble, when he allowed a one out double, followed by two walks. He battled back getting a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the jam. Baumann’s fastball was in the 88-90 mph range.

Will Christophersen (rSoph) started off his inning with a four-pitch walk, but bounced back to retire three straight, including a strikeout. The fastball was around 88-89 mph, but the slider looked good (79-81) getting him a strikeout to end the inning. That is a destructive pitch when he has the feel for it.

Jared Simpson (rJr) had the fastball in the low 90s (90-92) and had a unique sixth inning. He walked the leadoff batter, but got a line drive to Andy Nelson at 3B, who was able to double off the Kirkwood baserunner at 1B. Simpson would get a groundout to end the inning.

Luke Llewellyn (rSoph) breezed through the first two batters of his inning with two strikeouts, but would walk two and allow a single to load the bases. His fastball was in the 90-93 mph range; however, Coach Heller would go to Ben DeTaeye (rSoph) to get the last out of the inning.

DeTaeye would retire all four batters he faced, including two strikeouts and continued to add on to his impressive fall camp. The fastball never got higher than 88, but DeTaeye does an excellent job of keeping hitters off balance and right now looks like a real piece of the Hawkeye bullpen.

Casey Day (rSoph) threw the ninth inning and retired the Eagles in order 1-2-3, with a fastball in the low 90s (90-93). Ty Langenberg (Soph) followed with another solid inning recording two strikeouts around a one out error. Langenberg had his fastball in the low 90s and has had a very consistent fall camp.

Keaton Anthony (Soph) and Ben Beutel (rSr) would both retire Kirkwood 1-2-3 in their innings with high 80s fastballs. Anthony got a few at bats and is potentially a two-way option for the Hawkeyes going into the season. Beutel has been very good over his last two appearances.

Chas Wheatley (Fr) allowed a couple of weak singles in the 13th, but struck out three. This was the best I have seen the freshman throw this fall, mixing his fastball (88-91) well with his slider (77) and changeup (81-82). Friday’s Chas Wheatley was the one I was excited to see this fall and next will be getting that fastball up into the 90-92 range.

Jacob Henderson (rSoph) finished off the 30-0 victory with a 1-2-3 inning, including two strikeouts. Henderson, much like DeTaeye, has a lower velocity fastball (85-88), but keeps batters off balance with his other stuff.

All-together, the Iowa pitching staff allowed just four hits, while striking out 20 and walking just five. They also combined for seven! 1-2-3 innings. It was an all-around great performance for Coach Heller’s squad and good one to end the fall schedule.

With the win, the Hawkeyes finish their fall slate at a perfect 3-0 with previous wins vs Mississauga Academy and Iowa Western. The Hawkeyes will finish up fall practice with the Black & Gold World Series from October 18-20. It is done in a best of three format, so game 3 is an if necessary game.