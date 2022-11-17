For the last couple of months, we have been piecing together the baseball schedule off of other team’s schedule releases, but today, the puzzle was completed. Iowa Baseball announced their full slate for the 2023 season, including three early season tournaments. The Hawkeyes finished last season with a 36-19 record, but came up just short of the NCAA Tournament. With that, let’s dive into the 2023 schedule. In Big Ten play, the Hawkeyes will not face Rutgers, Illinois, Purdue or Michigan. Last season, Iowa did not face Maryland, Ohio State, Northwestern or Penn State. FEBRUARY



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7dmUgZ290IHBsYW5zIGZvciBhIGZ1biDwnZCF8J2QnvCd kJvwnZCr8J2QrvCdkJrwnZCr8J2QsiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3lSQktoZ0hpRlIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95UkJLaGdIaUZSPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1 OTMyODAzNDQxMTkyODc4MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawkeyes kick off the season down in Port Charlotte, Florida for the Snowbird Classic. They will open on Friday, February 17th against Indiana State, before playing Quinnipiac on Saturday and wrapping up with Indiana State again on Sunday. The Sycamores finished with a 26-22 record last year, while Quinnipiac was 15-33. The matchups against ISU provide some intrigue as Rick Heller spent 2010-2013 as head coach of the Sycamores program. The Hawkeyes will head over to Texas for the Karbach Round Rock Classic from Feb 24-26, where they will take on Sam Houston State, LSU and Kansas State. The match-up against LSU could be argued as the biggest game of the season in terms of trying to get a resume building win. The Tigers went 40-22 last season and are expected to be a top five team in 2023. Iowa will finish up the opening month with a midweek game on February 28th, but the opponent is not yet determined. MARCH



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXdhcmUgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiBvZiDwnZCM8J2QmvCdkKvwnZCc8J2QoS4u LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQzN2dTJQNzB6VSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0MzdnUyUDcwelU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MzI4NDE2MjAwOTYzMjc3MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The month of March opens with the previously reported South Alabama Invitational. Iowa will face Southern, South Alabama and Pepperdine in Mobile, AL. The host Jaguars finished last season with a 31-23 record. There is another midweek game with an undetermined opponent set for March 7th before the Hawkeyes travel to Lubbock for the return trip of a home and home series with Texas Tech. The weekend will be a rare Friday, Saturday, Monday series. The Red Raiders finished 39-22 last season and again will be a good opportunity for Iowa to add to their resume. The two home weekend series in the month will be against South Dakota State (17th-19th) and Western Michigan (24th-26th). The Jackrabbits were 20-23 last year, while WMU was 18-36. The midweek match-ups are the usual opponents, including St Thomas, Grand View and a trip to Illinois State. APRIL



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZXQgZm9yIGFuIGF3ZXNvbWUg8J2QgPCdkKnwnZCr8J2QovCdkKUh PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVz P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84Qkk1MDZuek1XIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vOEJJNTA2bnpNVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2Vi YWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkzMjg4MTAyOTY1MTI1MTIwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Big Ten conference slate begins with the biggest home series of the season against the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps were 48-14 a year ago and hosted an NCAA regional. They are expected to be a top 25 squad again in 2023. The rest of the month includes three series on the road against Indiana, Minnesota and Penn State. They will also travel to Bradley and Illinois-Chicago for midweek contests. The lone home series after the first week of the month is Nebraska. The Hawkeyes will welcome Milwaukee, Bradley and Western Illinois for midweek contests. MAY



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCM8J2QmvCdkLIsIHdlIHBsYXkgc29tZSBiYXNlYmFsbCEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZZmQyVTFnVGZ1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWWZkMlUxZ1RmdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxs IChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V SUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkzMjkxNzQ0ODQ1NzMzODkxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=