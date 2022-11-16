IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eleven players -- four from the Hawkeye State -- have signed on to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller.

The class consists of five position players: Ryan Brosius (OF, Dubuque, Iowa), Max Burt (C, Mason City, Iowa), Joe Connolly (UT, Omaha, Neb.), Jaixen Frost (IF, Kellerton, Iowa) and Ty Plummer (IF, West Des Moines, Iowa).

Iowa also signed six pitchers: Elliot Cadieux-Lanoue (LHP, Saint-Pie, Quebec, Canada), Drew Deremer (RHP, Omaha, Neb.), Rowan Donels (RHP, Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Sam Hart (RHP, Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Tanner Paschke (RHP, O’Fallon, Mo.) and Doug Taylor (RHP, Mason City, Iowa).

All 11 recruits are top 500 rated players nationally by Perfect Game and two are inside the top 500 by Prep Baseball Report.

Ryan Brosius 5-10, 155, OF, L/R Dubuque, Iowa Wahlert Catholic (Kory Tuescher)

- 2022 3A first-team all-state selection

- Two-time all-district

- Two-time all-district (football)

- 2020 3A State Champion in 100m (track); finished third in 200 meters in 2021; was fifth in 2020 and 2021 as part of the 4x100 and 4x200





Heller on Brosius: “Ryan will join us after a prolific multi-sport career at Wahlert. He possesses elite level speed that will affect the game both offensively and defensively. We’re excited about the way Ryan plays the game and type of teammate he is. Our baseball program is getting an unbelievable competitor and we can’t wait for Ryan to be on campus.”

Max Burt 6-0, 195, C, R/R Mason City, Iowa Newman Catholic (Alex Bohl)

- No. 5 ranked player in Iowa by Prep Baseball Report

- Five-year starter

- 2019 state champion

- 2021 Conference Player of the Year

- Four-time all-state selection

- National Honor Society

- Silver Cord community service member

- Four-year starter (football/basketball)… football school record holder in passing yards, passing TDs and most combined yards

- Three-time all-conference in basketball… school record holder in assists

Heller on Burt: “Max is one of the most decorated athletes ever to play at Newman Catholic. He is a natural born leader who has been the starting point guard, quarterback and catcher for four plus years. Max will bring middle of the order power potential and the ability to handle a pitching staff to our program. We’re excited about Max’s ability to be a leader for our team for years to come.”

Joe Connolly 6-0, 170, UT, S/R Omaha, Nebraska Skutt Catholic (Tim Lakovic)

- No. 5 ranked player in Iowa by Prep Baseball Report

- 2022 Perfect Game central region Underclass All-American second team selection

- 2022 Nebraska Class B first-team all-state

- 2022 first-team all-conference

- 2021 first-Team all-district in Football

Heller on Connolly: “Joe is a switch hitter with the ability to defend all over the field. He was an all-state performer in Nebraska last summer. We’re excited about the athleticism Joe has shown across multiple sports, including game-changing speed. We know we are getting someone who loves to play baseball, which is a perfect fit for Iowa baseball.”

Jaixen Frost 6-1, 185, IF, R/R Kellerton, Iowa Mount Ayr (Bill Huntington)

- No. 7 ranked player in Iowa by Prep Baseball Report

- Led state in hitting (.634) in 2021

- Three-time first-team all-state selection

- 1,000-point scorer in basketball… earned second team all-state honors in 2021… is the schools all-time leading scorer.

- 2021 district MVP in Football

- Conference Player of Year in football, baseball, and basketball as a junior

Heller on Frost: “Jaixen has rewritten the record books at Mount Ayr in football, baseball and basketball. As Jaixen transitions to a baseball-only focus, the sky is the limit for him. He has always been a leader on his teams as well as truly humble. We look for Jaixen to come in and compete on the infield as well as be an impactful offensive force in the Iowa lineup. Hawkeye Nation should be excited to see Frost in black and gold next fall.”

Ty Plummer 6-0, 170, IF, L/R West Des Moines, Iowa West Des Moines Valley (Ryan Cooley)

- 2022 first-team all-conference

- Two-time varsity letter winner

Heller on Plummer: “The best way to describe Ty is ‘baseball player’. He comes from a great baseball family and has grown up around the game. Ty is a left-handed hitter, who we feel can compete for time on the infield or the outfield. His versatility is a great advantage for him. We’re excited at Ty’s leadership qualities and work ethic. Both of those will make immediate impact on our baseball program.”

Elliot Cadieux-Lanoue 6-1, 190, LHP Saint-Pie, Quebec, Canada Ecole Seondaire Fadette

- 2022 first-team all-conference

- Ranked No. 271 overall by Prep Baseball Report

- Ranked No. 303 overall rank by Perfect Game

- Member of the Canadian Junior National Team

- Preseason underclass All-American by Perfect Game

Heller on Cadieux-Lanoue: “Elliot is one of the best LHP in Canada and we’re elated he is a Hawkeye. He possesses a fastball in the low 90’s and the ability to command three pitches. Those qualities, along with being a top-notch competitor, are going to give him the chance to make an impact early in his Hawkeye career. He has spent the last year competing on the Canadian National Team, which will prepare him to hit the ground running in Iowa City.”

Drew Deremer 6-3, 190, RHP Omaha, Nebraska Millard West (Steve Frey)

- 2022 second-team Nebraska super-state selection – all classes

- 2022 state champion

Heller on Deremer: “Drew comes to us following a Nebraska State Championship this past summer. Drew is a winner. Every time we went to watch him pitch, he put his team in a position to win the game. Drew’s arsenal includes a low 90’s fastball and the ability to command a slider and changeup. We love Drew’s competitiveness and continued development this past year. Our baseball program can’t wait to welcome Drew to campus.”

Rowan Donels 6-4, 190, RHP Cedar Rapids, Iowa Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Bret Hoyer)

- No. 9 ranked player in Iowa by Prep Baseball Report

- Preseason Perfect Game underclass All-American (2021/2022)

- No. 6 ranked player in Iowa by Perfect Game

Heller on Donels: “Rowan has continued to impress us with his work ethic and focus. He possesses a fastball that has gotten into the low 90s and swing/miss type breaking ball. We are excited to work with him watch him grow. He has barely scratched the surface on who he can be on the mound. Rowan will be a great addition to our program.”

Sam Hart 6-0, 190, RHP Highlands Ranch, Colorado Indian Hills CC (Mike Torrez)

- Preseason high school All-American by Perfect Game in 2021

- 2022 Dean's List honoree

- First team Academic All-Region in 2022

Heller on Hart: “We’ve been lucky enough to have a great run of pitchers to close out baseball games in our time at Iowa. We believe Sam is the next in that line. Sam has a low 90’s fastball from a 3/4 arm slot and plus slider. He has the perfect mentality of a person you want to give the ball to at the end of the game. Sam is a tremendous student and someone who has the qualities to be a leader on our pitching staff.”

Tanner Paschke 6-0, 175, RHP O’Fallon, Missouri Fort Zumwalt North (Steve Siebert)

- First-team all-conference selection

- Two-time all-district honoree

Heller on Paschke: “Tanner may have one of the best sliders in the Midwest. He routinely will hit spin rates over 3,000 and his fastball will climb into the low 90s. We’re excited about his work ethic and the way he competes on the mound. Tanner’s raw stuff will give him the chance to impact our pitching staff quickly. Our staff can’t wait for Tanner to be in Iowa City.”

Doug Taylor 6-4, 205, RHP Mason City, Iowa Newman Catholic (Alex Bohl)

- No. 3 ranked player in Iowa by Prep Baseball Report

- 2022 Globe Gazette Player of the Year

- Three-time first-team all-state selection

- Five-time varsity letter winner

- 2019 state champion

- Conference Player of the Year in basketball and baseball as a junior

- Two-time first-team all-conference in basketball and first team all-state as a junior

Heller on Taylor: “Doug is another multi-sport star that we can’t wait to have in Iowa City. He has been a five-year starter on the baseball team at Newman as well as an all-state performer in both football and basketball. He can run his fastball into the low 90s and command the zone with a slider/changeup combo. Doug has done nothing but win for five years across multiple sports. Our program is getting a hard worker who is driven by a goal of being great. We can’t wait to welcome Doug to Hawkeye Nation.”



