While the Iowa Baseball team has not yet announced their slate for the upcoming baseball season, tidbits of the schedule have been picked up as other teams release their schedules. The latest bit of information is a trip down to Mobile, Alabama to participate in the South Alabama Invitational. South Alabama, Iowa, Southern University and Pepperdine. The tournament is round robin style, with each team playing three games.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 3

Iowa vs Southern University

Pepperdine at South Alabama

Saturday, March 4

Pepperdine vs Southern University

Iowa at South Alabama

Sunday, March 5

Iowa vs Pepperdine

Southern University at South Alabama

The host South Alabama Jaguars are coached by 12th year head coach Mark Calvi. Over his 11 years with the program, the Jags have won three SBC regular season titles and one SBC Tournament Title, while advancing to the NCAA Tournament three times. Last season, South Alabama went 31-23, including a 17-13 record SBC play. They had notable wins over NCAA Tournament participants Southern Miss, Texas State, Alabama State and Coastal Carolina.

Southern University is coached by 3rd year head coach Chris Crenshaw. Over his two seasons, the Jaguars are 47-61, including a 34-20 record in SWAC play. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and advanced to the SWAC Championship game last season where they fell to Alabama State.

Pepperdine is coached by 8th year head coach Rick Hirtensteiner, while he is entering his 25th season on the Waves coaching staff. Over his 7 seasons, the Waves are 160-159, including a 24-26 finish in 2022. They had notable wins over NCAA Participants UCLA, Connecticut, San Diego, Gonzaga and UC Santa Barbara. The Hawkeyes defeated Pepperdine 3-1 in the Kleberg Bank Classic on February 25th.

Game times and a streaming site for the games will be released at a later date. The entire 2023 Iowa Baseball schedule will be released later this fall.



