Iowa Baseball transfer additions

Although we are just a few weeks into the college baseball off-season, the Hawkeyes have already made three additions to the 2023 roster. We take a quick look at who Coach Heller has added and recap their stats from this past season.

OF Chase Moseley – Kirkwood Community College

Moseley is an Iowa native out of Eldridge and played his high school ball with North Scott. After three seasons with Kirkwood, he will make the short trip down I-380 to play for the Hawkeyes. After playing in just three games in the Covid shortened season, Moseley has put together back-to-back impressive seasons for the Eagles.

In 2021, he batted .317 with 53 hits, including 16 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs. He collected 70 RBIs and scored 43 runs with a .424 on-base percentage. Chase decided to stay with Kirkwood for an extra season this year and it paid off. He put together a season that has him in the running for the NJCAA National Player of the Year award and landed him as an NJCAA All-American. Chase was also named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Moseley slashed .464/.572/.903 with 91 hits, 73 runs, 79 RBIs and 39 extra base hits, including 22 home runs. He ranked top 10 in the NJCAA in eight different categories and helped Kirkwood make a run to the NJCAA DII World Series.

Hawkeye fans should be excited to see Moseley in an Iowa uniform this fall, and he will certainly be in the mix at one of the corner outfield positions.

Raider Tello – Pasadena City College

Out of El Monte, CA, Raider Tello spent a year with Portland, but decided to transfer to Pasadena City College for his redshirt freshman season. With the Lancers, Tello put together one of the best seasons in PCC history.

He slashed .403/.454/.639 with 77 hits, 42 runs, 53 RBIs and 28 extra base hits. While Tello only walked 14 times, he had an impressively low 9.7% strikeout rate. His season landed him on the ABCA All-American Pacific Association Third Team, while he broke the school record for hits, RBIs, doubles and at-bats in a season. His efforts helped PCC go 28-15, which was the most wins by a Lancers team since 1951.

It will be interesting to see where he fits in on the infield, as Michael Seegers, Andy Nelson, Ben Wilmes and Sam Hojnar saw time in the starting lineup this past season.

Jack Young – Parkland College

The latest transfer addition for the Hawkeyes is another in-state product out of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf. As a sophomore for Parkland College, he appeared in 12 games with a 5.97 ERA over 28.2 innings of work. His best performance coming against Danville where he racked up 10 strikeouts to no walks and allowed just three earned runs on six hits over 6.0 innings of work. On the season, he had 31 strikeouts to 12 walks.

His pitch mix includes a two-seam fastball that reached as high as 93.1 mph during the season, as well as a curveball, slider and a changeup.



