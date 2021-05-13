HawkeyeReport - Iowa basketball gets slate of conference opponents

While the full Iowa basketball schedule is still months away from being released, the Big Ten Conference let us know who the Haweyes will be playing this winter and where those games will be played.

The Big Ten released the home and away games for each school in their 20 game conference slate.

Iowa is coming off a 22-9 season, including a 14-6 record in the regular season in Big Ten play. But, the Hawkeyes will have a very different squad in 2021-22, missing consensus national player of the year, Luka Garza, who averaged 24.1 points per game and C.J. Fredrick, who recently announced he would be transferring to Kentucky. Still up in the air is the status of forward Joe Wieskamp, who is still in the NBA Draft process. Last season, Wieskamp earned second team All Big Ten honors, averaging 14.8 points per game.

One game that will be extra interesting for at least one Iowa player is a trip to Madison for Jordan Bohannon, who is returning for his sixth year as a “Super Senior”. Two of Bohannon’s brothers played for the Badgers, so the game has extra special meaning to him and his family. In addition to the Wisconsin, Iowa has only road games at Rutgers and Ohio State.

From the home only side of the equation, coming to Iowa City this winter will Indiana, Michigan State, and Northwestern. That means no trips to Bloomington and East Lansing, which are traditionally tough places to play.

This year as far as two plays in the conference slate, Iowa will host and travel to: Illinois, Purdue, Penn State, Minnesota, Maryland, Nebraska, and Michigan.

Look at the way too early rankings for college basketball, Michigan, Purdue, and Ohio State are all potential top ten teams. Maryland, who added two key transfers in the portal, and Michigan State are generally viewed as Top 20 teams in the preseason.

It is also worth noting that Penn State, Minnesota, and Indiana will be breaking in new head coaches this winter.

A full schedule with time and dates will likely be published towards the end of summer.