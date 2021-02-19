HawkeyeReport - Iowa basketball schedule adjusted

With a couple of weeks left in the Big Ten basketball season, Iowa’s schedule is once again adding a game and moving another one.

The Hawkeyes had been schedule to travel to Michigan for a game on Thursday, March 4th. The Wolverines just came off an extended pause due to Covid-19 and needed to adjust their schedule. Iowa will now travel to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines on February 25th. The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. and air on ESPN.

Iowa also had one remaining game to be made up and they finally landed on a date for that game. The Hawkeyes were originally scheduled to host Nebraska in January, but the Cornhuskers were put on a Covid-19 related pause.

Now the new date for the Hawkeyes and the Cornhuskers will be March 4th, the original date of the Michigan game. The game will air on the Big Ten Network, but the start time is still up in the air.

Iowa’s remaining regular season schedule is as follows:

Sunday, February 21st – Penn State 4 p.m. FS1

Thursday, February 25th - @Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, February 28th - @Ohio State 3 p.m. CBS

Thursday March 4th – Nebraska TBA BTN

Sunday March 7th - Wisconsin 11:30 a.m. FOX

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis starting March 10th.