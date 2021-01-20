HawkeyeReport - Iowa bench making an impact

The Iowa bench players don't have a catchy nickname or slogan, but they continue to put up impressive performances each and every night. Some nights it's Jack Nunge. Other games it's Patrick McCaffery and many times this year it's been Keegan Murray. Regardless, according to Patrick McCaffery, they like to combine their stats as a sense of pride in what they have accomplished. This past game it was 36 points off the bench.



Nunge and McCaffery met with the media on Wednesday to preview the Hawkeyes game with Indiana and to discuss the impact they are having off the bench.

