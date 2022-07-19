Iowa coaches excited to see Swarm Collective

There was plenty of support in the room for the Swarm Collective when it was officially announced on Tuesday morning. Head coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery, and Lisa Bluder were in attendance and the entire men's basketball team along with several Iowa football players were listening to the details announced by Brad Heinrichs.



Following the press conference we visited with Ferentz, McCaffery, and associate women's basketball coach Jan Jensen about the impact that having a collective will have on Iowa's recruiting efforts moving forward.

