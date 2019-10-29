With the Hawkeyes on a bye week, two of Iowa's assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball took center stage. Running back coach Derrick Foster and wide receiver Kelton Copeland met with the media to discuss the state of each of their positions and the development of key players so far this season.

Here's a summary of their comments.

Kelton Copeland: Thank you all for coming. Coach Foster and I just want to address some things. Want to talk about the team win going into the bye week. Faced some adversity against a well coached team, so it was good to come out with a win. Other thing is going into that game, we were focused on taking care of the ball and eliminating negative plays and thought we did a pretty good job with that. In the bye week, focused on rest and recovery for our vets and get some of our younger guys moving forward. Guys like Nate Stanley, Tristan Wirfs, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Toren Young have set the standard and help us push the young guys forward. That's guy like Goodson, Tracy, Ragaini, and LaPorta, pushing them ahead. Derrick Foster: I think Coach did an outstanding job of letting you know where we are. We're getting some guys more reps and making sure we are fundamentally sound this week.

Q: Brandon Smith was a problem for teams this year. What kind of growth has he made? How does he compare to Kenny Golladay?

KC: That's an unfair comparison because Kenny is a grown man, outstanding player. Talking about Brandon, I just saw him about 45 minutes ago, just thinking about his growth I remember when he was a young pup not sure where he was supposed to be. The thing I love about him is if he makes a mistakes once, he's not going to make that mistake again. He takes a lot of pride in his performance and how he looks and presents himself and how people perceive him. He's done a great job up to this point, not only with how he's playing but I challenged him to bring some teammates along with him.

Q: How has he dealt with the adversity?

KC: Understandably he was frustrated like any of us would be. It's really important for him to perform well for his teammates, so when it happened it was unfortunate. We had conversations right afterwards and going forward. At first it's why me and ticked off, but now he understands it is what it is and these are the steps to get back on the field. He'll be fine.

Q: How do you feel about the run game right now?

DF: Of course you would like for it to be better. Going into the bye week, we go back and look at where we can improve with our eyes and our leverage. We'll keep dissecting that in our bye week.

Q: Goodson?

DF: He's hungry. He responds to coaching. That's what's impressed me the most. He's not above anything. He's participated on four phases of special teams and is the backup on some. He's humble, a team player. Fun to coach.

Q: Sargent got more confidence back after the fumble at Michigan? Can finishing runs help that?

DF: It can. That's a good question. I was worried about him at first because he's a team play first and foremost. That weighed on him a little bit. He had to get back in the flow and regain his confidence and I think he's done that the last two weeks.

Q: Ihmir has flashed ability, but some inconsistency. Now confident and more mature. How did that change for him and what kind of future do you see for him?

KC: It seems like five years ago when I got a question in the spring about Ihmir and he wasn't doing everything he could be doing. It was just a lack of maturity. The thing I learned from some of my older coaches was sometimes kids just need more birthdays. Ihmir has always been enjoyable to be around. It takes some kids a little longer to adhere to what we're doing on a day to day basis. Now he's seen the light and he understands we need him. Now he's one of the oldest guys in the room and he understands that. He's a very bright young man. If you are straight and direct with him, he will respond. He's not only setting the standard for himself, but I see him from up in the box, and see his body language. He's the heartbeat of our offense and gets our guys going. He's done a great job with that and we're leaning on him a lot right now with Brandon out.

Q: Adjust with Brandon out with guys practicing at more spots?

KC: Honestly, not a whole lot. Most of the guys in our room already play multiple spots. Brandon is maybe the only guy that doesn't honestly. Tracy plays all four. Ihmir can play two. Nico can play too and Max Cooper and on down the list. Now looking at games, we look at matchups, and where to use guys on game day to give us the best chance.

Q: Has Nico brought what you've seen in practice to the game field?

KC: He was an early grad and went through spring ball his first year. By the time his class got here, he already had six months of Iowa football, so more advanced than your average freshman last year. He plays more like a vet now. He's playing a high level, playing fast, not thinking just reacting. That's a big part of his success. He plays fast.

Q: Do you ever get into arguments about who gets Tyrone Tracy?

KC: Yeah, last spring he played a little running back because we were low. I had the pleasure of recruiting him, so nothing against Coach Foster, but I'm a little selfish and want him with me at receiver.

DF: Yeah, whatever we can do to help the team. Sometimes I'll tease him at practice and ask him about the protections at running back and he knows them. Right now he's where we need him to be as an offense so we'll let Cope have him for now. KC: His football IQ is very high. He can play just about any skill position except QB. You'd say the same if you ever saw him throw.

Q: Can you talk about Oliver Martin's progression?

KC: Sure. Oliver has done a really good job. I know everybody wants Oliver to play right now, but it's kind of unfair. It takes a lot for any young man to learn what's being asked of you on a day to day basis. We hold these guys accountable to a very high standard. So to think any young man whether it's a transfer or a recruit is going to play right away is unfair. To his credit, he's done a good job of being accountable. I have no issues with him. Moving forward, it's how can we push forward. He's one of those guys, I'm looking for improvement because there's opportunity.

Q: Derrick, when did you know Tyler could help you this year?

DF: You never know for sure, but the games we put him in early he did what we asked him to do, took care of the ball and took care of the QB. Once he proved he can do that consistently, we felt comfortable with him in there and he felt comfortable. Once you're able to breakthrough with that trust factor, you're not afraid to let them just play football. He's earned that right and done a good job.

Q: You lost so much red zone production with TJ and Noah. How do you get better there?

KC: Comes down to the game plan, where is our advantage and how are we going to expose those whether it's outside receivers or inside and finding those matchups.

Q: Your the guy in the box now. What are your assignments up there?

KC: My biggest responsibility is making sure Brian has the information he needs to call the game. From down and distance to changing personnel defensively or missing something we need to expose or something that's hurting us we need to correct. A lot of those things you can't see from the field. The challenge in the box is it's like watching film without the rewind button. You've got to take it all in fast and relay it as best you can.

Q: How much do you work on blocking at wide receiver?

KC: We practice it every day. Some type of blocking every day. It's the most important thing we do. That might sound crazy for a receivers coach to say, but I could care less if we catch a touchdown pass the rest of the season if we're blocking and scoring on the ground. My guys might care, but that's our team focus.



Q: How do you avoid a penalty on crack back blocks?

KC: You talk about it and coach it and then show it in the film room. In today's game, so much has changed. You saw that Saturday with the cut block at Northwestern. I don't even coach cut blocking anymore

Q: Yards per carry, offense is at 3.9 but sacks factored in. How do you view it?



DF: Overall individual backs, you look at their production, and it's pretty balanced and productive. Sacks hurt it, but as backs we can help ourselves there by protecting Nate better as backs. Per carry by each running back, numbers show balance.



Q: Three share the load the rest of the way?

DF: Yeah, we can trust all three of them. None of them have done anything to make us say we should hold them back. It's just going with the game plan and the flow of the game and who gets hot or who needs a break. I think it's been working for us so far and guys have been very unselfish.

Q: Ivory Kelly-Martin redshirting this year probably. What are the conversations like with him?

DF: He is very in tune. He has not taken any days off. Gives great feedback on the sidelines and in practice. We still give him reps to keep him involved and he knows what's going on. It's not easy, of course, because everybody wants to play, but he understands what's important for him and is a team player. He's stayed focus.