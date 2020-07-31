HawkeyeReport - Bowie's work ethic sets him apart

The work ethic of West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie has helped him stand apart from his peers on the football field. We caught up with his coach, Butch Pedersen, and talked to him about this future Hawkeye.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

PEDERSEN: I think he has been a role model for the entire football program. Once we got him, he has been one of the best weightlifters and most consistent that we have had. He was the kind of kid that went to summer camps and got better and better. He got good experience that way through a variety of excellent schools. He is close to a 4.0 student. He is a multi-sport athlete who has played basketball and done track as well. He is real positive and a popular peer member in his class. I can’t say too much more about him, but he’s be good.

Q: What do you feel are his main strengths at this point?

PEDERSEN: I think he has the ability to get off the ball extremely well. He has a nose for the football and has really good technique. He has the ability to play off of the edge as well as inside some. With his size and strength, he is very difficult to block one-on-one in high school.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on as he prepares for the rest of this season and beyond?

PEDERSEN: I think just overall strength and adding additional technique, The virus has not allowed him to go to camps so he has just continued to get stronger and work on quickness. I don’t know if you can be quick enough, but he’s quick for rush end and he has good speed. We want him to get a little bigger. He’ll play around 245-250 pounds is my guess. He is just getting into the weight room the best he can and finding ways like everyone else in that regard.

Q: What separates him from his peers to get the type of attention and honors that he has received?

PEDERSEN: I think his consistency as far as his work attributes are concerned. He has plans and has goals. He is a really good goal setter and he follows through. When he has a goal, he will go for it. He has a really strong family unit. They support him and get him to camp if he needs to get to camps. He is a very consistent performer.

Q: How do you plan to use him this season?

PEDERSEN: Obviously he is a two-way starter and on special teams. We’ll move him around a little bit. A lot of times kids at the high school level will run away from him. We will move him around to make it an advantage for us. He’ll play a variety of different spots. He will play offensive tackle and is a solid blocker as well.

Q: When did you feel he could be a special player?

PEDERSEN: Probably in junior high. You could tell that he had that extra heartbeat like Hayden used to say. He is always willing to do the extra things to reach his potential. It is harder for kids when they are younger because they are not focused. He has been focused since day one. He has goals that he wants to achieve and will work towards them. He is never really satisfied. He is always trying to get better.

Q: How would you describe his work ethic?

PEDERSEN: He not only lifts at school but also lifts at other places. His dad was a big weightlifter and encourages him to do extra lifting. He is always looking to go to camps and summer camps. Those were big for him. That has helped him as well. He is just consistent in the weight room. If you work out hard for three months and then take two weeks off, you lost a lot of it. He won’t do that. He is consistent and when he is there, he will work hard.

Q: Once Iowa offered, did you feel it was inevitable that he would pick the Hawkeyes?

PEDERSEN: No, it wasn’t at all. It was a tough decision for him to make. With us being as close to Iowa City as we are, it was something he has seen since he was a little boy. He has been around the Hawkeye program. He was extremely impressed with a lot of other places. It was difficult for him to tell other coaches no because a lot of schools treated him with a lot of class and dignity. That is tough for kids.

In January, Bowie committed to the Hawkeyes, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Northern Illinois.

As a junior, he finished the season with 58 tackles, 22 TFL, and 6.5 sacks for West Branch.

See highlights from Bowie's junior year in the video below.