After two intense overtime contests down in Winston-Salem to open the season, the Iowa Field Hockey team returned to Iowa City for the home opener this afternoon against Boston University. The Hawkeyes dominated from start to finish and defeated the Terriers 4-0 behind a pair of goals from Alex Wesneski.

“We were able to keep possession, we just needed to be able to create the picture ahead of the ball, that’s where we struggled today,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. “We had an idea that Boston would play us the way they did, so we needed to change the shape up front. Once we were able to do that, the goals started to fall.”

The first quarter was a scoreless battle with the Hawkeyes controlling the ball, but that was the story of the game. Iowa controlled the possession for much of the game and kept the pressure off goaltender Grace McGuire who faced 32 shots in two games last weekend. Today the Terriers mustered just two shots and McGuire made the save on the lone shot on goal.

“We’ve got to find a way to put more pressure on them (opponents). Sometimes we let them get the ball a little too easy,” said Anthe Nijziel. “I think today the overall defensive performance was a lot better.”

The Hawkeyes got on the board in the 22nd minute courtesy of a goal by Alex Wesneski. Sofie Stribos followed with a goal of her own just a few minutes later in the 28th minute off of a penalty corner to make it 2-0. Iowa took the two-goal lead into the halftime break.

Midway through the third quarter, Boston University put together their best scoring chance of the game. The Terriers had a pair of penalty corners, but shots by Katie Devine and Payton Anderson each sailed wide of the net. Then in the 43rd minute, Annika Herbine put some pressure on the Boston back defenders, stole a pass, took it into the scoring circle herself and fired a shot past goalie Caroline Kelly to make it 3-0 Hawkeyes.

Alex Wesneski added her second goal of the game in the 51st minute to give her four on the young season and the Hawkeyes were able to sail to a 4-0 victory. Iowa outshot Boston 15-2 and had the advantage in shots on goal, 9-1.

Lisa Cellucci knew there were questions on where the goals were going to come from early in the season, but Alex Wesneski has answered the call so far. Over the first 32 games of her Iowa career, Wesneski scored just four goals. She has matched that total in just three games this season.

“Alex is a goal scorer. We’ve known that about her, that’s why we recruited her. She’s in the right place at the right time and she uses her physicality and strength,” said Cellucci. “Whoever is going to step up and be next in and be able to score the goals, we’ll take it…Ciara and Annika are putting out great performances, the goals just haven’t gone in.”

“It’s good to score, fun to score, fun to celebrate with my teammates. We have to keep putting the ball in the back of the net from here on out,” said Wesneski. ““Both of those goals came from great assists, so I have to give credit to my teammates, I was just standing in the right spot.”

Iowa will return to action at Grant Field on Sunday for the weekend finale against the Saint Louis Billikens. The game is at 1:00pm and will be streamed on BTN+.



