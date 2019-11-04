It was only an exhibition, but it’s hard to not come away impressed by the Iowa basketball team as they cruised to a 96-58 victory on Monday evening over Lindsey Wilson College.

Jordan Hamlette from Lindsey Wilson scored the first points of the game on a three pointer from the corner. After that it was all Hawkeyes and Iowa raced out to a 53-26 edge at the half. Including in that first half margin was a 12-0 run that essentially put the game out of reach before the first media timeout.

“I thought our mindset was to defend collectively and get into the gaps,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “They were a drive and kick team and with a lot of weave action. I thought we kept them out of the paint and made them shoot tough twos.”

Iowa held them to just 34% shooting from the floor for the game and created 16 turnovers in the victory.

The Hawkeyes were led in scoring by Joe Wieskamp, who had 19 points. Redshirt freshman C.J. Fredrick made his first college start and finished with 18 points (4-5 from three point range), and Luka Garza had 16 points. Connor McCaffery finished with 11 assists and true freshman point guard Joe Toussaint led Iowa with 7 rebounds.

Iowa will get their season officially underway on Friday night when they host SIUE. Game time is set for 8 pm at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and it will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.