Iowa cruises to exhibition win

The Iowa basketball team took care of business on Friday night. The Hawkeyes rode an 18-2 start to the game to an easy 99-47 victory over Slippery Rock in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa had four new starters on the floor with veteran Jordan Bohannon and it was Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray that paced the Hawkeye attack early on. Murray had six early points and finished the game with 17. McCaffery had six early points as well and finished with a team high 18 points.



Head coach Fran McCaffery wasn't happy with the performance of his reserves in the first half so he started that group in the second half and it paid off. Iowa pushed a 41-18 edge to 65-20 in the first eight minutes of the second half. That included freshman wing Payton Sandfort scoring 8 straight points, including back to back three pointers.



From there, Iowa cruised to the finish line in the game.



Iowa had four players in double figures. In addition to Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray, Sandfort and guard Austin Ash also reached double figures. McCaffery also led the team in rebounds with 8. Filip Rebraca and Ahron Ulis had six boards in the game. Joe Toussaint had five assists and Connor McCaffery chipped in with four helpers.



Iowa will be back in action on Tuesday night when they official open the 2021-22 season by hosting Longwood. Tip time is 9:00 pm at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

