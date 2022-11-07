Every team wants to come out, dominate and look flawless in the season opener, but that isn’t how it always works out. In the case of facing the Southern women’s basketball team, that is rarely how it works out. The Hawkeyes worked through a foul filled first quarter and used a 28-5 second quarter to open things up towards their eventual 87-34 season opening victory.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game to start the season, but Southern came out very physical and I think at first that kind of shocked us,” said Head Coach Lisa Bluder.

“We know not every game is going be pretty, we’re going to have to find a way to win ugly,” said Caitlin Clark. “We’re not going to make every three and there were a lot of threes that went in and out tonight…We found other way s to score, but I think we’re focusing on going 1-0 every day.”

The opening quarter started out very choppy, with the Jaguars getting whistled for ten fouls, while the Hawkeyes turned it over seven times. The teams combined to shoot just 8/30 from the floor and Iowa led just 15-10. A scary moment came just 3:07 into the game when Caitlin Clark went down with a turned ankle and limped off the court to the locker room.

“Kind of just a freak injury,” said Clark. “I think I just stepped on her foot and just tweaked my ankle a little bit, but things like that happen. I was just like “tape it up, I want back out there”.

Caitlin returned to the game and the Hawkeyes got things rolling in the second quarter. A pair of 3pt makes from Clark got the lead up to 21-10 and forced Southern Head Coach Carlos Funchess to take a timeout. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Iowa was off and running. McKenna Warnock and Kate Martin knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 30-10 with 5:49 before half. The 15-10 lead quickly turned into a 43-15 onslaught at the break.



