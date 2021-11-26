Iowa defense comes up big in second half rally

In the first half the Nebraska offense had their way with the Iowa defense. Logan Smothers and company moved up and down the field on three long scoring drives to take a comfortable lead. But, as the second half proceeded, Iowa's defense got back in their groove and limited the Cornhuskers to just seven points in the second half on their way to a come from behind victory.



Following the win, Jack Campbell and Zach VanValkenburg spoke with the media about the adjustments that they made as the game went along, the big play on special teams and how that sparked the defense to get a safety in the second half, and what it means to contribute to the victory and have so many players play a role in a win.

