Iowa defense discusses struggles against Purdue, Bell

Purdue has once again proven to be a thorn in the side of the Iowa defense and wide receiver David Bell is a problem that three years in the Hawkeyes can't seem to solve. Bell went off again this year, catching 11 passes for 240 yards and a score in the Boilermakers 24-7 win over the Hawkeyes.



Following the loss, Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner and linebacker Seth Benson tried to explain why the Hawkeye defense that has been so good all season at getting off the field and creating turnovers could do neither on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. They also discuss their struggles containing Bell, and where the defense goes from here heading into the bye week.

