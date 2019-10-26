With the Iowa offense struggling in recent weeks, the Hawkeyes needed a big effort from their defense and they got it on Saturday afternoon in Evanston. After a very good week of practice, the Iowa defense took that mentality on to the field as they shut out the Wildcats on their homecoming game. Following the victory, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, and Geno Stone discuss the dominating defense, how it translated from practice to the field, and how important it was to create turnovers.

