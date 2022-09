Jack Campbell doesn't like a whole lot of attention. He simply likes to go out and do his job each and every day on the football field and keep a low profile. He's the first to credit his teammates and as we saw on Saturday after the win over South Dakota State, he will not blame the offense when they struggle.



Campbell talks about his comments and Kaevon Merriweather discusses the impact of that Campbell said to the press after the game. They are also both very impressed by Iowa State's new quarterback and their top running back.