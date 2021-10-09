Iowa defense leads the way once again

After uncharacteristically giving up 17 points in the first half, the Hawkeye defense bowed up and held Penn State to just 95 yards of total offense and only three points in the second half.



Iowa once again continued to create multiple turnovers, this time in the form of four more interceptions, as the scored late to beat Penn State 23-20.



Following the victory, we spoke with Matt Hankins, Jack Koerner, and Logan Lee about how things changed with a different quarterback in the game in the second half and how they were able to slow down the Penn State offense.

