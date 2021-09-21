Iowa defense looks ahead to Colorado State

Another week, another challenge for the Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes have now limited opponents to 24 points or less in 25 straight games and they aim to continue that streak this week when they host Colorado State.



Iowa has now forced their opponents to go to their second string quarterback in all three games and John Waggoner says they really don't think about those type of things. The defensive line is zeroed in on continuing to improve each week and build on their seven sack performance last week. Jestin Jacobs says he sees a Colorado State team that runs a lot of two and three tight end formation, so he expects to be on the field quite a bit this weekend.

