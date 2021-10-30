Iowa defense on the loss to Wisconsin

The Iowa defense saw their streak of games holding opponents under 25 points come to an end on Saturday. The Hawkeyes allowed 27 points to Wisconsin, but it could have been even more if not for a pretty valiant effort in the second quarter to keep the Badgers out of the end zone.



Following the loss to Wisconsin, Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon, and Seth Benson discussed what that second quarter was like for the Iowa defense and how they are held things together out on the field. They also talk about how they need to keep a positive attitude and lead this team as their go through a tough two game losing streak. Finally, they talk about how they can use last year's losses to open the season as a path forward the rest of this season.

