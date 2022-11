Led by veteran running back Mo Ibrahim, the Golden Gophers are one of the top ground attacks in all of college football. This season, Minnesota is averaging 220.9 yards per game and a robust 4.8 yards per carry.



Meanwhile, Iowa sports one of the top defenses when it comes to stopping the run. The Hawkeyes are allowing just 85.9 yards per game on the ground and just 3.0 yards per carry.



Those two forces of nature collide on Saturday in Minneapolis and how that plays out will go a long way to deciding the outcome of this game. Jack Campbell, Logan Lee, and Riley Moss discuss what they have seen on film from Ibrahim and the Gopher ground game and if they will be checking in on what's happening in Ann Arbor between Illinois and Michigan.