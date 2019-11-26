The Hawkeyes have ridden a strong defense all season long and they will jump on for one more ride on Friday afternoon when Iowa travels to Nebraska. It won't be easy for the Hawkeyes, who will be coming off allowing a quarterback to lead his team in rushing last week and will be facing one of the top running signal callers in the conference on Friday. Kristian Welch, Jack Koerner, and Chauncey Golston discusses what they need to do better as far as containment up front, the meaning of rivalry games, and what they have seen from the Nebraska offense this season.

