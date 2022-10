One week after having to face a strong ground game from Michigan, the task for the Iowa defense doesn't get any easier when they travel to play Illinois. The Fighting Illini are averaging 194.6 yards per game on the ground and their attack is led by the nation's leading rusher in Chase Brown.

We caught up with Logan Lee, Noah Shannon, and Jack Campbell to discuss the challenge they face this weekend against the Illini and Shannon and Lee discuss playing against their home state school in this contest.