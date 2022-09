Rutgers has started a different quarterback in every game this season. They may start another new signal caller on Saturday evening when Iowa comes to town. Each option has a different set of skills and that has meant more study time for the Hawkeye defense, led by Jack Campbell and Quinn Schulte.



The two standouts from the Iowa defense discussed what they have seen from the Scarlet Knights on offense this season and their preparations for multiple quarterbacks that they could see on Saturday evening.