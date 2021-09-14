Iowa defense preparing to go fast

The Iowa defense has passed two very challenging tests in the first two weeks of the season, holding Indiana and Iowa State in check. They face a different and significant challenge on Saturday when Kent State comes to Iowa City. The Golden Flashes like to go fast on offense. By fast, we mean they like to run a play every 15-20 seconds when they have the ball.



We spoke with Jack Campbell, Riley Moss, and Zach VanValkenberg about the challenge they will face in this game and how the coaches have been trying to simulate their offense in practice this week.

