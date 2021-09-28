Iowa defense ready for aggressive Terps offense

Last week the Iowa defense faced an offense that looked a lot like the one that the Hawkeyes run, very deliberate and willing to drive the football down the field. This week when Iowa travels to Maryland, they will face an offense that like to strike quickly.



On Tuesday we spoke with Jack Koerner and Jack Campbell about the aggressive approach from the Terps on offense, what they have seen from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and their fast and athletic wide receivers and running backs.

