The Iowa defense was in unfamiliar territory at the half. The Hawkeyes had give up 14 points and trailed on the scoreboard and that led to a very angry Phil Parker at the break. Zach VanValkenburg it was a 6.5 on a scale of 10 for the long time Iowa defensive coordinator. He discusses how the Iowa defense responded with a strong performance in the second half and how they have gotten their pass rush rolling in the last two games.