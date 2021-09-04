Iowa defense shines once again

For the 23rd straight time, the Iowa football team held it's opponent to 24 points or less in a game. That is easily the longest streak in college football and credit goes to Phil Parker and his players for finding a way to extend it at least one more week.



After holding Indiana to their lowest point total since 2013, John Waggoner and Dane Belton discusses what went into the victory from the defensive line and secondary perspective. Waggoner talks about putting pressure on the quarterback and the play of the secondary and Belton weighs in on hauling in his first career interception and the ball hawking play of the secondary.

