The Iowa defense always seems to come up with big plays. They did that several times on Saturday afternoon, creating three turnovers against the Cyclones. Something they usually don't give up are 99 yard drives late in a game, but they did just that in the 10-8 loss to Iowa State.



Cooper DeJean and Quinn Schulte discussed the loss to the Cyclones, that big drive in the fourth quarter that put the Cyclones on top and DeJean discusses his interception in the game.