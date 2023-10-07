Iowa's defensive line was notably one of the Hawkeyes' deeper position groups going into the 2023 season, even without sixth-year senior defensive tackle, Noah Shannon. That's why it was so surprising that the statistical output through the first five games of the year was so minimal. Through five weeks, Kelvin Bell's group only put together just three sacks, 20 tackles-for-loss and 14 QB hits — all as the team still staked a 4-1 start to the year. In Iowa's 20-7 win over Purdue on Saturday, the Hawks lived in the Boilermaker backfield for a significant portion of the day, registering six sacks, 12 tackles-for-loss, and three QB hits. "It was a good effort by all the guys," Kirk Ferentz said postgame. "Sometimes it's just a matter of making quarterbacks uncomfortable or getting them off their spot, not just sacks. Sacks are always a good thing, but there's a little more to it." "With that being said, today was clearly the best job we've done. The guys really worked hard and dug hard out there. More than anything, it was a bunch of guys with a lot of good effort."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIERMIGhhcyBsaXZlZCBpbiB0aGUgYmFja2ZpZWxkIGZvciBh IGxhcmdlIHBhcnQgb2YgdG9kYXkuIEh1ZHNvbiBDYXJkIGlzIGdvaW5nIHRv IHdha2UgdXAgd2l0aCBzb21lIGJydWlzZXMgdG9tb3Jyb3cuPC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA3ODA1OTc5 MDIyMjU1OTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The duo of Joe Evans and Aaron Graves credited a players-only D-Line group meeting on Thursday for their performance. "We kind of knew we needed to have a meeting," Evans said. "We stay off our phones, with the media and stuff. It's hard not to see people on social media criticizing us for not getting to the quarterback and not being productive. At the end of the day, it's us in that room. [We knew] one of these games would happen for us." Evans orchestrated the meeting, according to Graves. "Joe did most of the talking," the sophomore DT said. "We talked about how we've just been playing super stuck-up, tight and stressed about messing up our jobs. We said we're going to go out there, have fun and play together as a unit. We did that." "I can speak for everyone on the D-Line and say that we had more fun in this game than any of the other ones," Graves added. Ferentz said he didn't know the meeting had happened. "They should probably have more meetings, then," Ferentz joked. "I wasn't aware of it, and I'd encourage them to keep meeting. I'm all for it. Usually player meetings coincide with losing teams -- that's my experience -- but this was a contradiction to that so that's awesome."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BYXJvbiBHcmF2ZXMgd2l0aCBoaXMgZmlyc3Qgc2FjayBvZiB0aGUg c2Vhc29uLiA8YnI+PGJyPkJlZW4gd2FpdGluZyBmb3IgdGhhdCBvbmUuPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA3 NTMzNTAwODAyMTc1OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Evans, who finished the game with six tackles, four tackles-for-loss, a QB hit and a sack, said he and the rest of the position group could feel a game like today's coming. "Based off of how hard all those guys work in the defensive line room, I had a feeling that eventually it was going to come," the sixth-year senior said. "We just needed to continue to keep pushing it in practice, and one of these days it was going to fall for us."