Iowa dominates Rutgers

Pure Domination.

It appears Rick Heller’s squad is on a mission to gain some respect in the college baseball world, and we are finally seeing the team that Iowa fans were hoping for coming into the season.

The highly touted weekend series in Piscataway has been all Iowa through two days, while today’s impressive 12-2 victory clinches the series win for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa did at the plate and on the mound today, but the story once again was the starting pitching, as Butler grad transfer Connor Schultz attempted to one up the outing Adam Mazur turned in on Friday afternoon.

“This shows who we are,” said Schultz. “Today and yesterday, this is the team we are. Going out today and showing it against a team like this is huge. It shows people how good we are.”

Schultz terrorized the Scarlet Knights lineup for 8.0 scoreless innings, turning in multiple innings of less than 10 pitches. He allowed just two hits and walked one, while striking out six Rutgers batters. Much like Mazur yesterday, Connor stayed away from deep counts, as he faced just three 3 ball counts and four 2 ball counts against 27 batters.

“It was huge having Adam (Mazur) put up that start for us…He helped me, I was going over the book, watching him pitch and see the sequences of what worked for him,” said Schultz. “Robin Lund had a great game plan for them, and it paid off well…They wanted me to throw 80 pitches, I think I did pretty well with my 85 pitches.”