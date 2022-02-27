Iowa drops second straight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Free bases plagued the University of Iowa baseball team as it fell, 8-7, to Wichita State in the third game of the Kleberg Bank Classic on Saturday at Whataburger Field.

The Shockers, who were out-hit by the Hawkeyes 8-6, scored eight runs against three different Hawkeye pitchers. Wichita State took its first lead in the sixth inning and held on for the win.

Wichita State’s Sawyre Thornhill broke the 6-6 stalemate in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice, giving the Shockers the 7-6 lead. Wichita State added an insurance run in the seventh inning.

The Hawkeyes closed the gap to 8-7 courtesy of a Peyton Williams RBI single in the eighth and Iowa had two runners on in the ninth, but an interference call in the ninth ended the game.

Williams led the team with a four-hit game, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Redshirt junior Brenden Sher added a solo home run to right field to lead off the fourth inning. It was the fourth blast of his career.

Three Iowa pitchers combined to throw eight innings, while allowing just six hits and striking out 11. Senior Dylan Nedved (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing one run over 2 2/3 innings.

Iowa walked nine batters and committed two errors in the game and the Shockers capitalized on the free bases.

OF NOTE…

Williams four-hit game tied a career high and it was his second such game this season. Freshmen Marcus Morgan and Brody Brecht combined for 10 strikeouts, but the duo allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. The pair issued seven walks. Cade Moss made his first career start behind the plate, finishing 1-for-5 with an RBI and run scored. Iowa will meet Wichita State again in five days in Frisco, Texas, at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to action Tuesday, hosting Loras College at 4:05 p.m. (CT) in the home opener at Duane Banks Field.