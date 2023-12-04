Iowa DT Anterio Thompson Will Enter the Transfer Portal
As he announced on Twitter Monday morning, Iowa sophomore defensive tackle Anterio Thompson will enter the transfer portal.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the entier Iowa coaching staff, more specifically Coach (Kelvin) Bell, for allowing me to play in black and gold this season and for letting me be a part of this amazing program," Thompson said in a statement.
"The memories I have made here are going to stick with me for the rest of my life. I would also like to thank Hawkeye fans for welcoming me with open arms and being one of the best fan bases in college football. After talking with my family and those close to me, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left."
Thompson transferred in from Iowa Western Community College, joining the Hawkeye football roster in the spring of 2023. During his one season of play with the Reivers, he registered 32 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
He chose Iowa over offers from programs including Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina State, and Washington State.
"Not being much of a school person in high school, I had to take a harder route by going into JUCO," he said earlier this season. "I got redshirted my first year, but I ended up pushing through that and got bigger and stronger. When my opportunity came, I executed and got a lot of interest. I always wanted to come to Iowa."
A product of Dubuque Hempstead High School, Thompson saw the majority of his snaps on special teams this season, blocking two punts.
"I've just been waiting for my name to be called," he said after his first blocked punt against Western Michigan. "With my quickness and my size, I knew I could get back there and make a play."
With the definite departure of Noah Shannon as well as Logan Lee at the defensive tackle spots, Thompson was expected to be a part of the rotation at that position with Aaron Graves, Luke Gaffney and Jeremiah Pittman next season. He played in six games this season on defense, registering one tackle.
"I don't want to put expectations on him [to start next season]," assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann said in mid-November. "Obviously that's our hope, but that'll come through hard work and just beginning to understand the intricacies of his position a bit more. He's an athletic and explosive guy for his size."
"Hopefully all those physical qualities will translate over into playing the D-Line. I just seems like something that would be automatic, but it's not. You have to learn how to use your power, strength and size through being fundamentally polished. Right now -- like any other new player to our program -- it takes time for guys to learn how to do that."