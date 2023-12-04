As he announced on Twitter Monday morning, Iowa sophomore defensive tackle Anterio Thompson will enter the transfer portal. "First and foremost, I would like to thank the entier Iowa coaching staff, more specifically Coach (Kelvin) Bell, for allowing me to play in black and gold this season and for letting me be a part of this amazing program," Thompson said in a statement. "The memories I have made here are going to stick with me for the rest of my life. I would also like to thank Hawkeye fans for welcoming me with open arms and being one of the best fan bases in college football. After talking with my family and those close to me, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+WpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOG82Uld3dTdyUSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhvNlJXd3U3clE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2Y m/CdmKbwnZiz8J2YqvCdmLAgKEBUaG9tcHNvbkFudGVyaW8pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhvbXBzb25BbnRlcmlvL3N0YXR1cy8x NzMxNzI0OTk2MTU2NzY4MzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Thompson transferred in from Iowa Western Community College, joining the Hawkeye football roster in the spring of 2023. During his one season of play with the Reivers, he registered 32 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He chose Iowa over offers from programs including Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina State, and Washington State. "Not being much of a school person in high school, I had to take a harder route by going into JUCO," he said earlier this season. "I got redshirted my first year, but I ended up pushing through that and got bigger and stronger. When my opportunity came, I executed and got a lot of interest. I always wanted to come to Iowa." A product of Dubuque Hempstead High School, Thompson saw the majority of his snaps on special teams this season, blocking two punts. "I've just been waiting for my name to be called," he said after his first blocked punt against Western Michigan. "With my quickness and my size, I knew I could get back there and make a play."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTlRFUklPIFRIT01QU09OIEJMT0NLRUQgUFVOVCBTQUZFVFkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzN5Ym16YmtHMDUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8zeWJtemJrRzA1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN1cGVySGF3a2V5ZUZhbiAo QHN1cGVyaGF3a2V5ZWZhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9zdXBlcmhhd2tleWVmYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MDMxNzMwMzc0NzY5NDIyNzQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK